‘This is a business trip’: Auburn men’s basketball set to start Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas

Forward Adama Sanogo leads UConn in scoring with 15.8 points per game. Other playmakers for the Huskies include leading rebounder Andre Jackson and assist leader RJ Cole.

“They’ve got a bunch of guys that go. They’re big, strong, physical, athletic, tough, old, so we’re going to have to be able to handle the physicality,” Pearl said. “There are certain trademarks and certain cultures of certain teams, and Dan Hurley’s teams are always going to be physical defensively, they’re always going to rebound and they’re always going to get high-percentage looks.”

Thanks to the double-elimination tournament, the Tigers know they’ll experience several tough matchups in the days that follow the UConn game, with the next showdown being between either Michigan State or Loyola-Chicago on Thursday.

Pearl explained Auburn’s offensive execution will be challenged over the course of the tournament starting with the UConn matchup. He said there are so many areas the Tigers need to step their game up in, though he added improving as the season went along was expected with a team featuring so many new faces.