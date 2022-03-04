‘This is it’: No. 6 Auburn gymnastics enters biggest home meet ever against No. 3 Florida

This is what she came back for.
Drew Watson will say it with certainty. It’s moments like these. “Definitely,” she says.
It’s these moments that she’ll remember — long after she’s stopped aching, long after she’s done trying to pull just a few more big flips out of her body, and long after she’s done trying to will a few more stuck landings onto her knees.
Maybe it’s something younger Drew dreamed about when she was tumbling in her hometown in Texas. Maybe it’s something the alumni out in the stands Friday night will yearn for in their stomachs when the crowd around them roars.
Auburn gymnastics is competing for a championship, in the biggest home meet in program history.
And there’s no doubt about it: This is what it’s all about.
No. 6 Auburn hosts No. 3 Florida at 7 p.m. in Auburn Arena with a claim of the SEC regular-season championship on the line.
“I’ve never experienced competing for this kind of title,” said Watson, Auburn’s fifth-year senior, whose human body has taken plenty of beatings over the years doing superhuman stuff in the gymnastics world. Watson will be among four seniors honored on Senior Night, and more than 80 program alumni are scheduled to attend, watching Auburn’s high-flying Tigers find out just high they can fly.
“I’m just soaking up my last few meets,” Watson said this week before a practice. “My body’s beat up, mentally, emotionally, kind of feeling drained, but also just remember how I won’t ever feel like this, and I won’t feel like this in three months, and I’ll probably actually miss this feeling — so, embracing it.”
This season, Auburn has teamed upperclassmen leaders like Watson and senior standout Derrian Gobourne with superstar freshman talent in Suni Lee and Sophia Groth, and it’s helped push the program to its highest scores ever. Week after week, records are falling, with sensational young stars helping to raise the stakes, and with older veterans like Watson determined to make the most of the dream season they came back to be a part of.
Somewhere along the line, Friday’s ultimate challenge became the ultimate opportunity. Auburn soared to a program-record 197.925 last week. Suddenly, the magic 198 number came into focus. Suddenly, a once-unfathomable SEC championship banner came into focus.
Florida is 6-0 in head-to-head win-loss record in SEC competition this season and Auburn is 5-1.
“In reality, this is it,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said this week in an interview with Auburn’s Andy Burcham. “With what’s on the line at this point, with a share of the SEC title on the line, there’s never been this much riding on one meet in Auburn Arena.”
There’s no sense hiding from it. Auburn’s Tigers looked around each other in the gym this preseason seeing championship talent in one another, and they decided their goal this season was to make it to the national championship meet in Fort Worth — the big stage under the bright lights, not far from where Watson did those tumbles as a little girl.
This is the kind of meet that can help get them there.
“We talk about it, because it’s on social media. Everybody’s going to know that this is a big week,” Graba said. “But we’re a young team who are just starting to figure ourselves out. Florida comes to down, they were in the Final Four last year with basically the exact same team — so they come to town very experienced and already have a share of the title in hand.
“It’s just another meet, but, we’ve talked a lot about it, it’s an opportunity to show everybody who we are. Let’s go try to prove what everybody thinks is correct about us: That we’re one of the best teams in the country.”
So Watson’s resting those knees. Graba and the coaches are peering over potential lineups. And right on cue: Lee is working on throwing another one of her amazing upgrades.
This is the big one.
And the Tigers have the Gators coming right where they want them.
Due to television commitments to conference basketball tournaments, Friday’s meet will be streamed online on SEC Network+.
Auburn is scheduled to warm up the following eight potential starters, with six being named starters on meet night:
First rotation: Vault
Derrian Gobourne
Drew Watson
Sophia Groth
Sara Hubbard
Suni Lee
Tara Walsh
Gabby McLaughlin
Cassie Stevens
Second rotation: Bars
Suni Lee
Derrian Gobourne
Aria Brusch
Adeline Sabados
Piper Smith
Cassie Stevens
Sophia Groth
Gabby McLaughlin