‘This is it’: No. 6 Auburn gymnastics enters biggest home meet ever against No. 3 Florida

There’s no sense hiding from it. Auburn’s Tigers looked around each other in the gym this preseason seeing championship talent in one another, and they decided their goal this season was to make it to the national championship meet in Fort Worth — the big stage under the bright lights, not far from where Watson did those tumbles as a little girl.

This is the kind of meet that can help get them there.

“We talk about it, because it’s on social media. Everybody’s going to know that this is a big week,” Graba said. “But we’re a young team who are just starting to figure ourselves out. Florida comes to down, they were in the Final Four last year with basically the exact same team — so they come to town very experienced and already have a share of the title in hand.

“It’s just another meet, but, we’ve talked a lot about it, it’s an opportunity to show everybody who we are. Let’s go try to prove what everybody thinks is correct about us: That we’re one of the best teams in the country.”

So Watson’s resting those knees. Graba and the coaches are peering over potential lineups. And right on cue: Lee is working on throwing another one of her amazing upgrades.