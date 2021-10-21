‘This is our opportunity’: No. 19 Auburn soccer hosts No. 4 Arkansas

“We’re in the position we want to be going into this game,” Hoppa said. “We’re playing the No. 1 team in the conference and one of the top teams in the country.

“They’re where we want to be, so this is our opportunity.”

Admission will be free at the Auburn Soccer Complex. The game is scheduled to be streamed on SEC Network+.

Arkansas has made it to the conference tournament finals in each of the last two years and has earned wins at the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three years.

The two divisional champions will take the top two seeds into the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, regardless of how the runner-ups finish. The rest of the 10-team field is seeded by the overall conference standings.

Auburn and Arkansas are a perfect 3-0-0 in the SEC West. Ole Miss threatens at 3-1-0.

“We’ve worked hard all year to be in this position and our girls are going to be hungry, for sure,” Hoppa said.

Auburn’s the new kid on the block at the top of the standings. Auburn upset nationally ranked BYU back in August, racing out to six wins in six games to start the season in non-conference play before falling 2-1 to No. 1 Florida State.