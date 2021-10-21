‘This is our opportunity’: No. 19 Auburn soccer hosts No. 4 Arkansas

The rankings speak for themselves.
When two top-25 teams are playing, and it’s an SEC game, and it’s this late in the season and cool autumn air is starting to settle in over Auburn, everyone in town knows something special’s going down.
Everyone here knows a big game when they see one.
No. 19 Auburn soccer hosts No. 4 Arkansas on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., trying to stamp a statement win onto a stellar season, with the class of the conference right where the Tigers want them.
Arkansas is the top-ranked team in the SEC at 12-2-0 this season. Auburn’s put together a run to remember, standing 11-3-0. Both are undefeated in the division and battling for the SEC West title.
Arkansas ended Auburn’s fall last year in the SEC Tournament.
Simply put: “There’s no lack of motivation in that locker room right now,” Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa said.
Auburn enters on a three-game winning streak. Marissa Arias scored the game-winner against LSU on Oct. 10 and scored the go-ahead goal last Sunday in a 2-0 win over Florida. As the wins pile up this season, suddenly a top seed at the SEC Tournament is in sight: Auburn and Arkansas are both undefeated in the SEC West and are battling for the divisional crown with three games left in the regular season.
“We’re in the position we want to be going into this game,” Hoppa said. “We’re playing the No. 1 team in the conference and one of the top teams in the country.
“They’re where we want to be, so this is our opportunity.”
Admission will be free at the Auburn Soccer Complex. The game is scheduled to be streamed on SEC Network+.
Arkansas has made it to the conference tournament finals in each of the last two years and has earned wins at the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three years.
The two divisional champions will take the top two seeds into the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, regardless of how the runner-ups finish. The rest of the 10-team field is seeded by the overall conference standings.
Auburn and Arkansas are a perfect 3-0-0 in the SEC West. Ole Miss threatens at 3-1-0.
“We’ve worked hard all year to be in this position and our girls are going to be hungry, for sure,” Hoppa said.
Auburn’s the new kid on the block at the top of the standings. Auburn upset nationally ranked BYU back in August, racing out to six wins in six games to start the season in non-conference play before falling 2-1 to No. 1 Florida State.
In the league, Auburn’s suffered frustrating losses on the road, falling 2-1 in double overtime at Tennessee and losing a 3-2 shootout at South Carolina — but the Tigers bounced back from those losses both times. They’re undefeated and untied at home in conference play.
Now they have another statement opportunity in front of them like that Florida State game was. In that one, the Seminoles jumped out to a lead with a stunning goal just 29 seconds into play.
The Tigers will look to prove they’re ready for the moment — from the opening whistle — this time around in another showdown with a top-five team.
“We did that at South Carolina, too,” Hoppa shook her head, pointing to an early goal given up. “It’s going to be about starting fast, and kind of a bend-but-don’t break mentality, I think. We’re going to have to defend a lot, for sure, but I think we’re going to have countering opportunities and we’re good at that.
“It’s going to be a running game. It’s going to be a physical battle. And it’s going to be a defensive battle for us, for sure.”
Ultimately, it’s an opportunity.
After Thursday’s game with Arkansas, Auburn travels to Ole Miss on Sunday for what could be just as big a game in the divisional standings in the second half of an epic weekend for Auburn soccer.
For now, though, Auburn’s simply cherishing its chance to play another big game on the Plains.
“It’s going to be fun to be the underdog again,” Hoppa laughed. “We’ve had the target on our back here for a while, and we’ve kind of learned how to play with that, and now we get to be the underdog again on senior night on Thursday. So, we’re excited for it.”