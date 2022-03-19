‘This is what we were training for’: Auburn enters SEC Championship meet

Auburn gymnastics is flying higher than ever before.

Need the proof? Look at last week.

No, this wasn’t a moment of triumph for the Tigers. This wasn’t a night where everything went right, where the crowd cheered on Auburn and the Tigers danced in victory. No. This was snowy Michigan, on the road in the bitter cold, where the Tigers left the gym floor sick to their stomach.

A week after roaring to a record score against Florida at home, Auburn suffered a disappointing road loss at Michigan a week ago — and the proof is there as to how this special season is so different on the Plains: Auburn topped a 197, taking several event titles against the defending national champions, and the Tigers still left the meet feeling like they didn’t live up to their new standard.

That new standard is what Auburn is carrying into the SEC Championship meet on Saturday in Birmingham — and it’s why the bitter Tigers could bounce back to win the thing.

Auburn competes in the night session at the SEC Championship starting at 7 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network.

“I mean, it would be amazing if we could win SEC’s,” junior Aria Brusch shrugged. Auburn’s never done it. But: “We definitely could,” she shrugged. “I think that’s one thing that we’re really confident about right now, is that we definitely could win SEC’s and we just have to be in the right mindset, locked in, where we can really do it.”

To her point: No team in the SEC has scored a better score than Auburn in a single meet this season.

During that Florida meet, on March 4, now-No. 6 Auburn and now-No. 2 Florida both soared to a record-breaking 198.575 in a tie. That score is huge: It’s the highest score ever scored by an SEC team and it’s the fourth-highest score ever recorded in NCAA history. Auburn on that night started to realize some of the potential it has with stellar returners like Brusch, Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson being joined by superstar freshman Suni Lee and her rising star classmate Sophia Groth.

Then came the Michigan meet: A punch in the mouth; a good score instead of a great one.

Auburn’s headed to Birmingham motivated to flip the script back around.

“Even after Michigan, we were like, ‘Well, now we’re even hungrier for SEC’s,’” Brusch said. “We may have had not-our-best meet, but we’re definitely going to turn it around for this one. It doesn’t matter what we did last week. Now it’s a whole different weekend.

“This is what we were training for. We weren’t training for Michigan. We were training for winning championships.”

This meet will also count as Auburn’s last chance to count a new road score in the National Qualifying Score rankings, which will seed teams for NCAA regionals at season’s end. For NQS calculation, the SEC Championship meet counts as a regular-season road score.

Auburn enters the SEC meet as the No. 3 seed behind Florida and LSU and ahead of LSU.

That quad competes in the night session. In the afternoon session, the 5-8 teams compete: Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia.

Auburn is hoping the top teams in the night session can push one another to a big score — much like Florida and Auburn did on that magic night March 4 in Neville Arena.

“To be on the floor at night with the top four seeds in the tournament, it just brings about a flavor in the meet, the one-upsmanship, how the competition brings out the best in your athletes — that’s what I’m looking forward to,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “It’s a really good test for us. When we were against Florida, we did a great job. We rose to the occasion. Obviously we need to have a meet like that to have a shot at winning.”

The fact that there’s a shot shows how far Auburn gymnastics has come.

Auburn will start on beam, putting Lee and Groth in the spotlight first, then moving to floor, where Gobourne is the headliner. Lee and Gobourne both got 10’s on beam and floor, respectively, against Florida.

Auburn moves in the third rotation to vault, where Stevens is throwing a strong upgraded Yurchenko 1.5, then will close the meet on bars — where Lee stands among the best in the world.

The coaches have identified the following top eights on each event for the SEC Championship. Six starters will be named after warmups Saturday:

First rotation: Beam

Suni Lee

Sophia Groth

Olivia Hollingsworth

Gabby McLaughlin

Aria Brusch

Morgan Leigh Oldham

Piper Smith

Cassie Stevens

Second rotation: Floor

Derrian Gobourne

Drew Watson

Suni Lee

Sophia Groth

Aria Brusch

Cassie Stevens

Olivia Hollingsworth

Sara Hubbard

Third rotation: Vault

Drew Watson

Derrian Gobourne

Suni Lee

Cassie Stevens

Sophia Groth

Sara Hubbard

Jada Glenn

Tara Walsh

Fourth rotation: Bars

Suni Lee

Derrian Gobourne

Aria Brusch

Adeline Sabados

Cassie Stevens

Sophia Groth

Gabby McLaughlin

Drew Watson

