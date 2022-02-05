‘This is what you live for in the SEC’: No. 6 Auburn travels to No. 8 LSU

It’s out of the frying pan and into the fire for Auburn gymnastics.
A week after competing in an all-time environment in Auburn Arena, the Tigers travel to dreaded Baton Rouge.
No. 6 Auburn meets No. 8 LSU at 3 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU.
But going from one hot environment and into the other should help, Auburn junior Piper Smith said this week as the Tigers geared up to take their show back on the road.
Energy is energy, she seemed to say, whether that’s at home or on the road, and after experiencing that electricity in Auburn Arena last Friday, Smith figures Auburn has seen just about all there is to see out of a crowd in college gymnastics.
“It’s nothing we can’t handle,” Smith shrugged.
That’s not to say it won’t be a challenge. LSU is famous for creating hostile environments no matter the sport, and Smith and her teammates were complimentary of the environment there.
But after seeing electric Auburn Arena last week, lit up like a concert and sold out for an epic rivalry victory, the Tigers feel like they’ve already been in an environment that’s as crazy as they come.
Just flip it: They’ll be cheering for the other team instead.
“We’re pretty much equipped to handle every situation, every atmosphere — especially considering our arena is the loudest and the craziest,” Smith said. “We’re not really worried about the environment. We’re happy we get to travel there and we like it there.”
Auburn will look to leave there as happy as it is going down, and stay on its winning ways after five straight victories to start the season.
More important than the win-loss record, though, is the scoring, but Auburn has put together strong scores with three straight scores topping a 197. Another 197-plus on the road could be a score that factors into the team’s National Qualifying Score ranking used for postseason seeding at the end of the season.
Auburn is looking to upgrade its vaults as the team heads into the February stretch of the season — readily able to start six routines with 10.0 start values in every event but vault at this stage of the year. Smith is among the Auburn vaulters working on her Yurchenko 1.5 in a bid to add another 10.0 start routine to the vault lineup, with Caroline Leonard, Gabby McLaughlin, Cassie Stevens and Suni Lee all working on upgraded vaults as well.
Whether Auburn debuts any upgrades on the road at LSU remains to be seen, but Auburn’s first goal is to survive the environment there.
“It’s a phenomenal home-field advantage,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “They have a great student section that’s really good at getting under your skin. It means we have to be tougher. I was pretty vocal after the Arkansas meet about how it was a rock concert in there and it was really a fantastic environment. Look, if we hadn’t gone through that, I don’t think we’d have handled our own environment real well last Friday.
“To me, it’s an opportunity. This is what you live for in the SEC. This is why you’re a part of the SEC. You want to go in front of these places and either you’re the hometown favorite and everybody wants you to win, or you’re the enemy and everybody wants you to lose. Both should make you a little bit tougher. I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be a big test.”
Auburn released a peak at Saturday’s starting lineups on Friday night by naming top eights on each event:
First rotation – Bars
Drew Watson
Derrian Gobourne
Cassie Stevens
Piper Smith
Aria Brusch
Adeline Sabados
Suni Lee
Sophia Groth
Second rotation – Vault
Derrian Gobourne
Drew Watson
Piper Smith
Gabby McLaughlin
Tara Walsh
Sara Hubbard
Suni Lee
Sophia Groth
Third rotation – Floor
Derrian Gobourne
Drew Watson
Suni Lee
Cassie Stevens
Aria Brusch
Sophia Groth
Sara Hubbard
Ananda Brown
Fourth rotation – Beam
Gabby McLaughlin
Suni Lee
Aria Brusch
Cassie Stevens
Sophia Groth