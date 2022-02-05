‘This is what you live for in the SEC’: No. 6 Auburn travels to No. 8 LSU

“We’re pretty much equipped to handle every situation, every atmosphere — especially considering our arena is the loudest and the craziest,” Smith said. “We’re not really worried about the environment. We’re happy we get to travel there and we like it there.”

Auburn will look to leave there as happy as it is going down, and stay on its winning ways after five straight victories to start the season.

More important than the win-loss record, though, is the scoring, but Auburn has put together strong scores with three straight scores topping a 197. Another 197-plus on the road could be a score that factors into the team’s National Qualifying Score ranking used for postseason seeding at the end of the season.

Auburn is looking to upgrade its vaults as the team heads into the February stretch of the season — readily able to start six routines with 10.0 start values in every event but vault at this stage of the year. Smith is among the Auburn vaulters working on her Yurchenko 1.5 in a bid to add another 10.0 start routine to the vault lineup, with Caroline Leonard, Gabby McLaughlin, Cassie Stevens and Suni Lee all working on upgraded vaults as well.