Auburn football is looking far (far) ahead, as Thompson High School quarterback Trent Seaborn announced Thursday that he received a scholarship offer from the program Thursday while competing in its 7-on-7 camp.

Seaborn, who helped the Warriors to their fourth straight state title in November, did so as an eighth-grader. He's set to graduate from high school in 2027. His first start for Thompson came in the playoffs, passing for 342 yards and four touchdowns against Huntsville on Nov. 4.

Despite an interception, the then-14-year-old Seaborn won game MVP in Thompson's victory over Auburn High. He finished 12 of 14 passing with 207 yards and five touchdowns.

His eighth-grade season ended with 1,187 yards, 15 passing touchdowns and three interceptions. He also had offers from Northern Colorado, Maryland and Troy at the time, based on his 247Sports profile. Now, that profile lists offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon and Wisconsin.

Thompson coach Mark Freeman, who has coached Maryland quarterback Tualia Tagovailoa and North Carolina quarterback Conner Harrell, among others, said following the state title game that he first met Seaborn when he was a third-grader and “knew he was special then.”

“We’ve dug ourselves out of holes by knowing where to throw the football and making people cover some different runs and stuff,” Freeman said, “and [Seaborn] just understands it. … He just understands what we’re trying to do. He’s a student of the game."

Freeman also harped on his quarterback’s leadership.

“He’s in eighth grade, eats with freshmen, but he’s the last one in line,” Freeman said. “Every freshman on the team goes before him. And he don’t make nothing about it. But we were sitting there today, and one of my coaches said, ‘Look.’ He said ‘Coach, it’s every week. He goes last in line.’”

Much in the spirit of putting his teammates first, Seaborn took his MVP trophy during its presentation after the state championship game and handed it to senior receiver Korbyn Williams, who caught four of his touchdown passes.

“(Having) Trent there will be a lot of what we plant our foundation on next year and Zach will be healthy next year, too,” Freeman said. “So we’ll have a little tandem right there that will be really good, and we’ll build off that stuff.”