Thompson named to All-SEC second team; Romi makes freshman team

Auburn senior Unique Thompson was named to the All-SEC Second Team, and freshman Romi Levy earned a nod to the SEC All-Freshman Team as the league announced its annual awards Tuesday.
Thompson, a native of Theodore, Ala., leads the SEC and ranks third in the nation with 12.9 rebounds per game. She also leads Auburn with 17.8 points and 2.4 steals per game. Thompson is the SEC’s active career leader in rebounds and steals and is fourth among active players in scoring. She had two games this season with 20 points and 20 rebounds, one of only two players nationwide to accomplish that feat twice this year.
She will leave Auburn as the program’s all-time leader in rebounds, rebounding average and double-doubles, and she is in the top 10 in field goal percentage, scoring average and field goals made. Thompson broke the school rebounding record with her 1,119th in the Tigers’ game at Mississippi State on Feb. 23. She has 15 double-doubles this season and 57 in her career – the most in program history, and tied for 8th most in SEC history.
Levy, who came to Auburn from Herzliya, Israel, made her way into the starting lineup just four games into her freshman season. She is Auburn’s fifth-leading scorer with 5.6 points per game and third-leading rebounder with 4.0 per game. Levy is also third on the team in assists and steals (1.5/game in each). She scored a season-high 13 points at Ole Miss and 12 points against North Florida, and she had two double-digit rebound games in SEC play with 12 at Arkansas and 11 at LSU.
Thompson has been honored by the SEC’s coaches in three of her four years at Auburn. She was an All-Freshman selection in 2018, and an All-SEC First Team pick in 2020.
The All-SEC team and other annual awards were selected by the league’s 14 head coaches. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.
Auburn will begin postseason play Wednesday as the Tigers face Florida in the first round of the 2021 SEC Tournament. Game time is 3 p.m. CT at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., with a national broadcast on SEC Network.
All-SEC First Team
Jasmine Walker, Alabama
Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Khayla Pointer, LSU
Shakira Austin, Ole Miss
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Zia Cooke, South Carolina
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
N'dea Jones, Texas A&M
All-SEC Second Team
Jordan Lewis, Alabama
Unique Thompson, Auburn
Destiny Slocum, Arkansas
Lavender Briggs, Florida
Jenna Staiti, Georgia
Aijha Blackwell, Missouri
Rae Burrell, Tennessee
Aaliyah Wilson, Texas A&M
All-Freshman
Sarah Ashlee Barker, Georgia
Madison Scott, Ole Miss
Madison Hayes, Mississippi State
Marta Suárez, Tennessee
Snudda Collins, Ole Miss
Jordyn Merritt, Florida
Mama Dembele, Missouri
Romi Levy, Auburn
All-Defensive
Que Morrison, Georgia
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Chasity Patterson, Kentucky
Tamari Key, Tennessee
Khayla Pointer, LSU
Superlatives
Coach of the Year – Joni Taylor, Georgia
Player of the Year – Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Freshman of the Year – Madison Scott, Ole Miss