Thompson named to All-SEC second team; Romi makes freshman team

Auburn senior Unique Thompson was named to the All-SEC Second Team, and freshman Romi Levy earned a nod to the SEC All-Freshman Team as the league announced its annual awards Tuesday.

Thompson, a native of Theodore, Ala., leads the SEC and ranks third in the nation with 12.9 rebounds per game. She also leads Auburn with 17.8 points and 2.4 steals per game. Thompson is the SEC’s active career leader in rebounds and steals and is fourth among active players in scoring. She had two games this season with 20 points and 20 rebounds, one of only two players nationwide to accomplish that feat twice this year.

She will leave Auburn as the program’s all-time leader in rebounds, rebounding average and double-doubles, and she is in the top 10 in field goal percentage, scoring average and field goals made. Thompson broke the school rebounding record with her 1,119th in the Tigers’ game at Mississippi State on Feb. 23. She has 15 double-doubles this season and 57 in her career – the most in program history, and tied for 8th most in SEC history.