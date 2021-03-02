 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thompson named to All-SEC second team; Romi makes freshman team
0 comments
AU Women's Basketball

Thompson named to All-SEC second team; Romi makes freshman team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Women’s Basketball: Auburn vs Missouri

Feb 7, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Unique Thompson (20) gets a layup during the game between Auburn and Missouri at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Taylor/AU Athletics

 Jacob Taylor

Auburn senior Unique Thompson was named to the All-SEC Second Team, and freshman Romi Levy earned a nod to the SEC All-Freshman Team as the league announced its annual awards Tuesday.

Thompson, a native of Theodore, Ala., leads the SEC and ranks third in the nation with 12.9 rebounds per game. She also leads Auburn with 17.8 points and 2.4 steals per game. Thompson is the SEC’s active career leader in rebounds and steals and is fourth among active players in scoring. She had two games this season with 20 points and 20 rebounds, one of only two players nationwide to accomplish that feat twice this year.

She will leave Auburn as the program’s all-time leader in rebounds, rebounding average and double-doubles, and she is in the top 10 in field goal percentage, scoring average and field goals made. Thompson broke the school rebounding record with her 1,119th in the Tigers’ game at Mississippi State on Feb. 23. She has 15 double-doubles this season and 57 in her career – the most in program history, and tied for 8th most in SEC history.

Levy, who came to Auburn from Herzliya, Israel, made her way into the starting lineup just four games into her freshman season. She is Auburn’s fifth-leading scorer with 5.6 points per game and third-leading rebounder with 4.0 per game. Levy is also third on the team in assists and steals (1.5/game in each). She scored a season-high 13 points at Ole Miss and 12 points against North Florida, and she had two double-digit rebound games in SEC play with 12 at Arkansas and 11 at LSU.

Thompson has been honored by the SEC’s coaches in three of her four years at Auburn. She was an All-Freshman selection in 2018, and an All-SEC First Team pick in 2020.

The All-SEC team and other annual awards were selected by the league’s 14 head coaches. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.

Auburn will begin postseason play Wednesday as the Tigers face Florida in the first round of the 2021 SEC Tournament. Game time is 3 p.m. CT at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., with a national broadcast on SEC Network.

All-SEC First Team

Jasmine Walker, Alabama

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Shakira Austin, Ole Miss

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

N'dea Jones, Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

Jordan Lewis, Alabama

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Destiny Slocum, Arkansas

Lavender Briggs, Florida

Jenna Staiti, Georgia

Aijha Blackwell, Missouri

Rae Burrell, Tennessee

Aaliyah Wilson, Texas A&M

All-Freshman

Sarah Ashlee Barker, Georgia

Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Madison Hayes, Mississippi State

Marta Suárez, Tennessee

Snudda Collins, Ole Miss

Jordyn Merritt, Florida

Mama Dembele, Missouri

Romi Levy, Auburn

All-Defensive

Que Morrison, Georgia

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Chasity Patterson, Kentucky

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Superlatives

Coach of the Year – Joni Taylor, Georgia

Player of the Year – Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year – Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Co-Defensive Players of the Year – Que Morrison, Georgia & Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

6th Woman of the Year– Destiny Pitts, Texas A&M

Scholar-Athlete of the Year- Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert