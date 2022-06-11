Thompson: Oregon State’s Hjerpe ‘arguably’ the best pitcher Auburn’s faced all season

Auburn has faced some of the best pitching in college baseball all season.

The Tigers saw Ole Miss’ Hunter Elliott earlier this season, as well as Vanderbilt’s Carter Holton. They faced a trio of high-octane arms in Tennessee’s Chase Burns, Drew Beam and Ben Joyce, and they squared off with one of Kentucky’s top arms in Sean Harney late in the year.

However, according to Auburn coach Butch Thompson, they may face the most lethal arm they’ve seen yet this weekend in Corvallis when Cooper Hjerpe takes the mound Saturday for No. 3 seed Oregon State.

“He won Game 1 of a regional and then came back to keep Vanderbilt at bay to win by one run,” Thompson said. “A special, special player. Can we come up with a plan of attack? Maybe only be fighting for half of the plate than for all 17 inches. Whatever the plan is, can we come up with a plan to be competitive against him? For us to take this next step we’re going to have to do something to neutralize arguably the best pitcher we’ve faced all season long.

“Us being able to advance is not going to have as much to do with getting on a plane and traveling to Corvallis, it’s going to be ‘Can we be competitive against that guy?’”

Hjerpe, a finalist for both this year’s Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy, leads the country in strikeouts with 155. He’s posted eight 10-plus strikeout appearances this year, including a 17-strikeout win against Stanford on April 1. He has made 16 starts and 17 appearances this year, throwing an average of 97.6 pitches per start. In last weekend’s Corvallis Regional, he started Game One against New Mexico State, throwing 100 pitches, and then returned Monday to close out against Vanderbilt, throwing 36 pitches.

The 6-foot-3 left-hander has a lot of attributes that work in his favor, according to Jackson Thomas, as scouting analyst with Prospects Live based in Portland. Hjerpe blends a low, deceptive delivery — one Thomas calls “slingshot-like” — with three pitches that he can utilize at any time: a rising fastball that he pounds inside, a slider that breaks away from hitters, and a changeup.

“It’s almost crazy to watch because a lot of pitchers these days are told to pound outside and up in the zone, and are really passive to go inside,” Thomas said. “But he’ll attack relentlessly in on the hands of hitters and then throw back-foot sliders and just destroy them by doing that.”

Hjerpe is 10-2 this season, and the Beavers are 14-3 when he makes an appearance. His 64 hits given up this season average out to 3.8 hits allowed per appearance, and his 2.40 earned-run average is supported by five scoreless outings and no more than four earned runs given up in a game this year.

As for what Auburn can key on, Thomas said, a lot of it will come down to hope.

There’s a possibility, though rare, that Hjerpe’s delivery is early, which would cause him “cut underneath” some of his pitches, meaning he wouldn’t be in great command. The Tigers will also need to hunt for fastballs in the middle to low part of the zone, Thomas said, but that means hoping Hjerpe decides to throw that fastball to a part of the plate he doesn’t throw it to often.

“There’s not any initial flaws because he’s a pitcher’s pitcher and knows how to sequence and attack hitters,” Thomas said. “So he’s not someone that’s just going to be throwing stuff at a hitter and hoping. That’s what also makes him impressive for a college pitcher.”

Auburn can’t let any mistakes go to waste, Thomas said, “because they’ll be few and far between.”

