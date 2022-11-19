‘Those guys have been through a lot’: Auburn to honor 21 seniors this weekend

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams zoomed out quite a bit Monday in regards to this year’s senior class.

First, Williams expounded on what all the 21-man class has been through in their final season alone. A season that, in a lot of ways, is a lost one by the program’s expectations. There have been losses abound, between blowouts and close shaves. As well as a coaching change, and of course, the upheavals of February.

“But I mean, you have to take it back even further,” Williams, Auburn’s interim head coach, said.

Before this season’s coaching change, there was another the class went through in 2020. They also navigated the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic being at its peak.

“Those guys have been through a lot, but one thing I can tell those guys, I tell ’em they’re gonna be better because not one time have they flinched,” Williams said. “They stayed steady. They’ve done kept the faith. They continue to believe and I just thank those young men.”

That senior class will be honored ahead of Auburn’s contest with Western Kentucky this Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and they’re highlighted by multiple fixtures in the program in recent years.

Eight of the nearly two dozen being honored were also honored during last year’s Senior Days festivities in defensive tackle Marquis Burks, kicker Anders Carlson, offensive linemen Nick Brahms, Brandon Council, Alec Jackson and Austin Troxell, wide receiver Shedrick Jackson, and tight end and team captain John Samuel Shenker.

Shenker leaves Auburn with a program record in receptions (33) and receiving yards (413) by a tight end in a single season, and he holds a top-five mark in career receiving yards (571) by a tight end. Carlson, whose season ended with a shoulder injury against Mississippi State, holds top-three program marks in career points scored (410), career field goals made (79) and career PATs made (173).

Other seniors who’ve been mainstay starters include receiver Shedrick Jackson, offensive linemen Nick Brahms, Brandon Council, Alec Jackson, Austin Troxell and Kilian Zierer, edge rushers Derick Hall and Eku Leota, linebacker Owen Pappoe and cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett.

Hall and Leota depart as one of the many notable pass rushing duos in program history, with a combined 43.5 tackles for loss and 28.5 sacks at Auburn heading into Saturday. Named a team captain this year, Pappoe has logged 241 career tackles and forced a career-best two fumbles this year.

“They’re gonna do some really cool things in life because all the adversity that they’ve done been through and how they’ve done handle it,” Williams said. “I remember when I was a senior. That, you know, special day. So it’s sad to see guys go, but I am looking forward to them guys and it’s something that they should be honored for, especially this group with all that they went through.”

Auburn football seniors S John Reese Bellew*; DE Marcus Bragg; C Nick Brahms; Edge Hayden Brice: DT Marquis Burks; K Anders Carlson; OT Brenden Coffey; LB Sammy Cohen; OL Brandon Council; Edge Derick Hall; WR Shedrick Jackson; OG Alec Jackson; DT Morris Joseph Jr.; Edge Eku Leota; LB Barton Lester; QB Trey Lindsey; WR Tommy Nesmith; LB Owen Pappoe; CB Nehemiah Pritchett; TE John Samuel Shenker; OT Austin Troxell; DT Colby Wooden*; OT Kilian Zierer