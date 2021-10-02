Three Auburn defenders unavailable for Saturday night showdown with LSU

One of Auburn’s most-reliable linebackers and two of the Tigers’ defensive linemen will not be available for the team’s showdown with LSU on Saturday.

Junior linebacker Owen Pappoe, senior EDGE TD Moultry and sophomore defensive tackle Zykeivous Walker will not be available for Saturday night’s game against LSU. Pappoe appeared in street clothes as the Tigers warmed up, while Moultry and Walker were not seen among their teammates.

The players’ absences come as Auburn prepares for its first SEC game of the season and the first of the Bryan Harsin era.

Pappoe entered 2021 after a sophomore season in which he posted the second-most tackles for the Tigers in 2020. He recorded 15 tackles to start the season before leaving the Tigers’ third game against Penn State in the second half with an apparent leg injury.

Pappoe did not play in Auburn’s game against Georgia State last Saturday.

Moultry has been one of the team’s most productive pass rushers this fall. Through four games, Moultry has a team-high three sacks along with 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.