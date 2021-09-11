 Skip to main content
Three Auburn players unavailable for Auburn’s game against Alabama State
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn vs Akron (copy)

Auburn running back Shaun Shivers (8) runs the ball during the game between Auburn and Akron on Sept. 4 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. 

 TODD VAN EMST/AU ATHLETICS

The Auburn Tigers will be playing without a few notable players Saturday.

Auburn running back Shaun Shivers, receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson and cornerback Jaylin Simpson will not be in action against Alabama State. Shivers was not seen during pregame warm-ups, while Johnson and Simpson were was on hand but were in street clothes.

Shivers, a senior, entered the season as the Tigers’ No. 2 running back behind sophomore Tank Bigsby. Shivers rushed for 24 yards and one touchdown and also had 19-yard touchdown reception in the team’s season-opening victory over Akron on Sept. 4.

Auburn true freshman Jarquez Hunter took reps at the team’s No. 2 running back during warm-ups.

Johnson was one of the breakout players during spring practice and followed that up with a strong fall camp that cemented him as the team’s starting “H’ receiver. He had three receptions for 51 yards and also served as the team’s starting punt returner against Akron.

Sophomore Kobe Hudson was announced as a starter in Johnson's place.

Simpson played in Auburn’s season opener but walked off the field limping during the first half of the 60-10 victory.

The Tigers’ game with Alabama State kicks off at 11 a.m.

