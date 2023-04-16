While it was a quiet day on the field for all three, Hugh Freeze reaffirmed for one last time this spring just how valuable he thinks three young Tigers could be, not only this fall but for their entire careers.

“I love Keldric (Faulk),” the Auburn coach said following A-Day. “He, and Connor Lew, and Kayin Lee have really stood out as three freshmen that we think, in the ‘23 class, we’ll look back on and say, ‘Man, we got us three really good ones.’”

Freeze’s praise of all three has been well-documented, as he’s noted them all as likely contributors as true freshmen. And he’s not been alone in that.

The trio of early enrollees didn’t show up much on the A-Day stat sheet — Lee was credited with a pass breakup and Faulk with one tackle — but teammates and coaches alike have gushed on the group’s abilities in their first semester on the Plains.

Faulk arrived at Auburn the highest-touted prospect of Freeze and company’s 2023 signing class. His flip from Florida State gave the Tigers their highest-rated recruit in the class, and he’s lived up to the billing.

“That’s rare, and he’s so unassuming,” defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett said of Faulk on March 23. “Like, I don’t think he realizes how good he can actually be. He’s just coming in to work. He’s not listening to anybody telling him how good he is or anything like that.

“He’s coming in, he’s studying. He’s working hard. He’s trying to learn. He’s out there early walking through techniques. I just think the kid’s going to be special, has a bright future as he keeps progressing.”

Another Freeze flip, Lew was previously committed to Miami before turning to the Tigers on Dec. 13, and he’s already getting lofty comparisons from veteran teammates.

“I think once he gets some weight on him and takes that next step in the weight room and stuff, he’s going to be a dog, man,” Kam Stutts said of Lew. “He’s going to be one of the best offensive lineman I’ve seen come through here. He reminds me of Braden Smith. I think that’s a good comparison.”

Smith played at Auburn for four seasons, appearing in 53 games and making 41 starts. He eventually garnered All-Southeastern Conference and All-American honors, but he also played in 12 games as a true freshman.

“He’s really smart, too,” Stutts added. “He had been playing some center, so he picked up the offense really fast. He’s just doing a really good job overall.”

Secondary coach Zac Etheridge had similar sentiments about Lee, who was another flip. The four-star prospect and Georgia native flipped his pledge from Ohio State on signing day, giving the Tigers their two top-rated prospects between him and Faulk.

“We know we can count on him,” Etheridge said of Lee on Feb. 28. “For him to come in and learn the program, learn the playbook a semester early before a lot of guys, kind of get him a step ahead, to get him a chance to get on the field.

“For him, it is a fast-paced practice, … but he is learning,” Etheridge added, “and he is eager to learn, because he knows this team is counting on him.”