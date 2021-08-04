Three-star athlete Ja’Kobi Albert commits to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have added another in-state commitment in the 2022 class.

Fairfield’s Ja’Kobi Albert committed to Auburn on Wednesday, choosing the Tigers over Maryland and Michigan. The 6-foot, 175-pound Albert becomes Auburn’s ninth commitment in next year’s class and its third in the last 10 days.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Albert is considered a three-star recruit per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. According to the same metrics, he is the 14th-best recruit in the state of Alabama and the 23rd-best athlete in the 2022 class.

Albert made plenty of plays for Faifield during his junior season. He ended the year with 30 receptions for 555 yards and eight touchdowns and also had eight carries for 96 yards and another score. He fielded five kickoffs for 147 yards and one touchdown, and he had 29 tackles with two fumble recoveries and one defensive score while at defensive back.

Albert is Auburn’s fourth in-state commit, joining Auburn High linebacker Powell Gordon, Fort Payne kicker Alex McPherson and Lanett defensive end Caden Story.

The rest of the Tigers’ class consists of quarterback Holden Geriner, running back Damari Alston, tight end Micah Riley-Ducker, wide receiver Jay Fair and safety Caleb Wooden.