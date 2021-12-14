 Skip to main content
Three-star defensive tackle Enyce Sledge commits to Auburn
Three-star defensive tackle Enyce Sledge commits to Auburn

  • Updated
helmet03.jpg

The Auburn football helmet is seen on the podium at 2021 SEC Media Days on July 22 in Hoover.

 Justin Lee,

For the second time in two days, the Auburn Tigers have pulled a prospect out of Louisiana.

Three-star defensive tackle Enyce Sledge committed to Auburn on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound senior chose Auburn over offers from several other schools, including Baylor, Indiana, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

“The decision has been made, and I wanted to make sure I made the right decision for me and my family for the next three to four years,” Sledge said in a video announcing his decision. “After this decision, I will be closing my recruitment down 100 percent.

“With that being said, I will be committing to and taking my talents to Auburn University.”

Sledge is considered the 43rd overall prospect in Louisiana, per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. The Monroe, Louisiana native’s commitment comes one day after fellow Louisiana native Austin Ausberry committed to the Tigers.

Sledge received his offer from Auburn from Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason on Nov. 30.

Sledge’s commitment moves Auburn’s class to 28th nationally and 10th in the SEC.

Sledge becomes the 14th commit in the Tigers’ 2022 class. He joins Ausberry; defensive lineman Caden Story; quarterback Holden Geriner; safety Tre Donaldson and Caleb Wooden; linebacker Powell Gordon; running back Damari Alston; wide receivers Omari Kelly, Ja’Kobi Albert and Jay Fair; offensive lineman Eston Harris; tight end Micah Riley-Ducker; and kicker Alex McPherson.

