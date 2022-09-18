 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Three-star defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless commits to Auburn

Auburn football logo recruiting recruit commit commitment news

The Auburn logo is seen on a football held by Jordan Ingram at practice on Aug. 9, 2022, in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks /

A day after its brutal loss to Penn State, Auburn football got a win on the recruiting trail, as three-star defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless committed to the Tigers.

Formerly an Illinois commit, Harkless backed off his commitment on Aug. 9. In the time since, Harkless attended the San Jose State game on an official visit before committing Sunday.

According to 247Sports, Harkless is the No. 792 player in the nation and the No. 8 prospect in the state of Kentucky. He chose the Tigers over offers from Ole Miss, Louisville, South Carolina and Georgia, among others.

With Harkless' addition, Auburn's 2023 class is No. 58 nationally, but still at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference. Its nine commitments are still tied for third-fewest in Power Five.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

