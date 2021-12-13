Three-star JUCO safety Marquise Gilbert commits to Auburn

After going nearly two months without a commitment, the Auburn Tigers picked up two in one day.

Hutchinson Community College safety Marquise Gilbert committed to Auburn on Monday, choosing the Tigers over finalists Florida State and Tennessee. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back joined four-star cornerback Austin Ausberry as the Tigers’ two newest commitments to start the week.

Gilbert is considered to be the best junior college safety, per 247 Sports. Per the same metrics, he is the best junior college player from Florida and the seventh overall junior college player this cycle.

Gilbert’s commitment leaves Auburn with 14 commitments in the 2022 class. Per 247 Sports, Auburn’s class is 27th nationally and 10th in the SEC.

Gilbert began his collegiate career at Bethune-Cookman and played in four games as a freshman in 2019 before entering the transfer portal. He committed to Hutchinson last December and earned All-KJCCC honorable mention honors after appearing in seven games during the Blue Dragons’ spring season.

This fall, Gilbert had 25 tackles and two pass break-ups for a nine-win Hutchinson squad.