Three-star running back Jarquez Hunter signs with Auburn

The Auburn Tigers added another signee to their class of 2021 on Friday.

Jarquez Hunter, a running back at Neshoba Central High School in Philadelphia, Mississippi, committed to the Tigers on Friday. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Hunter had scholarship offers from 19 other schools, including Memphis, Mississippi State and Iowa.

Hunter is considered a three-star recruit per 247 Sports’ composite rating. Per the same metrics, he is the 12th-best player in Mississippi’s class of 2021 and the 36th overall running back in this year’s class.

Hunter earned Mr. Football honors for Mississippi’s Class 5A after a strong senior season at Neshoba Central. He took 226 carries for 1,687 yards and 22 touchdowns and also contributed 17 receptions for 234 yards and two additional scores.

Hunter becomes the seventh signee in Auburn’s February signing class and the 18th in the Tigers’ class of 2021. He is the lone running back of the class, which makes him a welcomed addition following the departure of sophomore D.J. Williams — who signed with Florida State — and the anticipated departure of redshirt freshman Mark-Antony Richards.