Three-star safety Caleb Wooden to join his older brother Colby at Auburn

Another Wooden is set to become an Auburn Tiger.

Caleb Wooden, a three-star safety and the younger brother of Auburn sophomore defensive end Colby Wooden, committed to the Tigers on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound rising senior chose Auburn over offers from seven other schools, including Appalachian State, Duke and West Virginia.

Wooden committed after officially visiting Auburn on June 25 and receiving a scholarship offer from the Tigers three days later.

Per MaxPreps, Wooden is coming off a junior season at Archer High School in Lawrenceville, Georgia in which he recorded 36 tackles, three interceptions, one tackle for loss and one blocked field goal. That followed a sophomore campaign in 2019 in which he had 39 tackles and one interception.

Wooden is considered a three-star safety per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 57th-best safety and the 84th-best player in the state of Georgia as part of the 2022 class.

Wooden will hope to play as well as his big brother by the time he arrives at Auburn. Colby is coming off a breakout 2020 in which the redshirt freshman racked up 42 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries and four sacks.