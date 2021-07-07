Three-star tight end Micah Riley-Ducker commits to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have picked up their fifth commitment in the 2022 class.

Tight end Micah Riley-Ducker committed to the Tigers on Wednesday night. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Riley-Ducker chose Auburn over Illinois, Iowa and Iowa State.

Riley-Ducker announced the news in front of coaches, family and friends and shared the video over social media.

“Me and my family, we talked about it a lot, and I’m ready to get it over with. I just want to thank all of y’all and thank all my coaches … I want to thank all of y’all for coming — everybody. I love all of y’all. Thank you for coming out,” Riley Ducker said before turning around and taking his sweatshirt off to reveal an Auburn shirt. “War Damn Eagle.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Bellevue, Nebraska native is considered a three-star prospect per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the third-best player in Nebraska and the 15th-best tight end in next year’s class.

Riley-Ducker provided plenty of production at tight end for Bellevue West High School the last two seasons. He had 17 receptions for 219 yards and one touchdown in 2019 then followed that up as a junior by reeling in 23 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns.