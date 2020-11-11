Three-star wide receiver Hal Presley commits to Auburn

After joining the Auburn Tigers as offensive coordinator, Chad Morris has put his Texas ties to good use. On Wednesday, it resulted in the Tigers pulling another prospect from the Lone Star State.

Three-star wide receiver Hal Presley announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday, becoming Auburn’s 14th commit in the class of 2021. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Presley stands as the Tigers’ first commitment since Aug. 21, when safety Ahmari Harvey pledged to the team.

Presley’s decision comes nearly two weeks after he decommitted from Baylor.

Presley is considered the 73rd-best player in Texas’ class of 2021 per 247 Sports. By the site’s same metrics, the Arlington, Texas, native is the 74th-best receiver in next year’s class.

Presley stands as another big win for Auburn in the state of Texas. He is the seventh Texas native to commit to the Tigers in the past year and the fourth in the class of 2021 alone. He’s joined by offensive guard Jaeden Roberts, qual-threat quarterback Dematrius Davis and tight end Landen King.