Three-star wide receiver Jay Fair commits to Auburn

Auburn has plucked another standout player from the Lone Star State.

Rockwall-Heath High School receiver Jay Fair committed to Auburn on Tuesday. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Fair chose the Tigers over offers from 30 other schools, including Florida, Georgia and Notre Dame.

Fair officially visited Auburn on June 18.

Fair is considered a three-star prospect per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 76th overall recruit in the state of Texas and the 72nd-best receiver in the 2022 class.

Fair excelled last fall and earned Texas District 10-6A first-team honors after making 73 receptions for 1,303 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also stood out on the track, as he ran a 23.33 200 as a sophomore then long jumped 22 feet as a junior.

Fair would give Auburn four Texas natives on its roster, joining quarterback Dematrius Davis, tight end Landen King and tight end Brandon Frazier.

Fair’s commitment gives Auburn its sixth commit in the 2022 class and first at the wide receiver position. He joins quarterback Holden Geriner, tight end Micah Riley-Ducker, linebacker Powell Gordon, safety Caleb Wooden and kicker Alex McPherson.