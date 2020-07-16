‘Ticked off’: Cam Newton has a list for his NFL revenge tour

Cam Newton turned and pointed to his name on the imaginary big board, mimicking the team meetings between coaches and general managers which took place in war rooms all across the NFL during the darkest days of his career.

“OK, fellas. Cam Newton,” one decision-maker says in a raspy voice — at least in Newton’s performance of the scene. They’re going down a list, and the former MVP is the next topic of discussion. “What do we think?”

Another decision-maker shakes his head. After all he has accomplished, and all that he has proven, for whatever reason, the former Auburn superstar is unwanted.

“Ehhh… Pass.”

Newton imagines that same conversation played out all through the league during his 86 days without a team this offseason. He knows for sure which teams never called his agent, and which ones balked when he asked about them.

So when he sees them on the schedule, he sees them as targets now that he has signed with the New England Patriots. Newton has made a list for his NFL revenge tour.

“That’s the disrespect that I felt,” Newton said, back in reality.

Newton said all this in a recent, hour-long, sit-down discussion with fellow NFL stars Odell Beckham Jr., Todd Gurley and Vic Cruz, entitled ‘The Bigger Picture’ and posted to Beckham’s YouTube channel this week. He opened up in-depth for the first time publicly about his departure from the Carolina Panthers, about his signing with the Patriots, and about the long wait between.

It was indeed 86 days, and he knows that because he counted. Newton was unceremoniously dumped by Carolina in March and was only offered a one-year, incentive-laden deal by the New England after almost three months of uncertainty.