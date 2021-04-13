Ticket information, attendance guidelines for Auburn’s A-Day game

Auburn fans will have an opportunity to see the 2021 edition of the Auburn football team led by new head coach Bryan Harsin on Saturday, April 17 at the annual A-Day game presented by Golden Flake. The game is set for 1 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium and will be streamed through the ESPN app, and aired on the Auburn Sports Network.
A-Day will be the culmination of spring practice and the first public opportunity for Auburn fans to see the new-look Tigers under Harsin’s leadership. Auburn began spring drills on March 15.
“Since the moment I took this job I couldn’t wait to get a feel for the greatest game day atmosphere in the country, right here at Auburn,” said head coach Bryan Harsin. “I know this Saturday won’t be full capacity or be on the same level as the fall, but it’s still going to be electric having a large number of fans enjoying Auburn football. For our players and coaches, performing on this stage with fans is a huge opportunity to put the hard work of winter training and five weeks of spring practices on full display in a game like environment.”
TICKETS
Tickets are $10 each and are available for purchase online. Reserved seating will be assigned in physically distanced pods of two and four. All tickets will be delivered digitally. For more information on digital tickets, click here.
CAPACITY & COVID-19 GUIDELINES
Auburn Athletics remains focused on providing a healthy and safe game day environment for all patrons in attendance. Capacity will be reduced to approximately 40% in available seating sections. Due to maintenance projects, sections 14-21 in the south end zone, and sections 99-114 in the east upper deck will be unavailable for A-Day.
Attendees at athletics events are required to wear face coverings when entering and exiting the venue and in public spaces, such as concourses, restrooms and concession lines, and encouraged to wear them when seated.
Other COVID-19 protocols from the fall will remain in effect for A-Day, including a touchless and cashless experience, physical distancing protocols and signage, hand sanitizer stations, and enhanced cleaning measures.
STUDENTS
Student tickets will be free with a valid ignited card to current Auburn students. Seating will be general admission in sections 22-37. Available seats in the student section will be appropriately marked in pods of two and four. Students will enter through the traditional student gates 6-8 on the east side of the stadium, and will need to display a green screen from the GuideSafe app.
PARKING & TAILGATING
The Athletic Complex, Stadium Deck, Auburn Arena, East Coliseum and Plainsman Park lots will be reserved parking. All other lots are free and open on a first-come, first-served basis. Accessible parking will be available in the East Coliseum lot beginning at 11 a.m. Tailgating will not be permitted on campus for A-Day, and RVs will not be allowed on campus.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Gates to Jordan Hare Stadium will open at 11 a.m. Please visit auburntigers.com/aday for additional information related to A-Day.
The Auburn Team Shop will hold a Spring Cleaning Sale at the main Auburn Arena Team Shop Friday through Sunday. Fans can take advantage of up to 60% off all items, while supplies last. All sales are final. Free Auburn Basketball T-shirs will be available, limited to one per customer while supplies last. The Spring Cleaning Sale will be at the main Auburn Arena Team Shop location only. Hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday.
On April 16 and April 17, the Southeastern Raptor Center will host a Wing Fling presentation. The Friday, April 16 show will begin at 4 p.m. and the Saturday, April 17 show will begin at 10 a.m. Tickets are $8 per person and must be purchased in advance online; there is no charge for children age three and under.
For a full list of events happening at Auburn University, visit the University’s event calendar.
For a full list of events happening in the Auburn/Opelika area this weekend, visit the AO-Tourism events calendar.