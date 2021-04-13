Ticket information, attendance guidelines for Auburn’s A-Day game

Auburn fans will have an opportunity to see the 2021 edition of the Auburn football team led by new head coach Bryan Harsin on Saturday, April 17 at the annual A-Day game presented by Golden Flake. The game is set for 1 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium and will be streamed through the ESPN app, and aired on the Auburn Sports Network.

A-Day will be the culmination of spring practice and the first public opportunity for Auburn fans to see the new-look Tigers under Harsin’s leadership. Auburn began spring drills on March 15.

“Since the moment I took this job I couldn’t wait to get a feel for the greatest game day atmosphere in the country, right here at Auburn,” said head coach Bryan Harsin. “I know this Saturday won’t be full capacity or be on the same level as the fall, but it’s still going to be electric having a large number of fans enjoying Auburn football. For our players and coaches, performing on this stage with fans is a huge opportunity to put the hard work of winter training and five weeks of spring practices on full display in a game like environment.”

TICKETS