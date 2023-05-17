J.M. Butler’s voice roared across the open water, echoing off the green and over the sun’s dancing reflection on the pond at AU Club.

“Let’s go!”

The Auburn junior had just hit a 15-foot birdie on No. 17 as the third and final round neared its finish on Wednesday — with the Tigers on top of the leaderboard.

Auburn was erasing the bitter taste of an 11th-place finish at the SEC Tournament; erasing the pressure of playing an NCAA Regional on its home course; erasing all of that as Butler sent that cheer back toward sophomore Brendan Valdes, who was saluting him back on the tee box at No. 17 — the short par-3 over water which is usually No. 10 for local players. The front nine and back nine were flipped for this tournament. And the greens were firmer. And the fairways were softer.

But down the stretch Butler, Valdes and the rest of the Tigers were muscling Auburn men’s golf to a first-place finish.

Auburn punched its ticket to the NCAA Championship final a few swings later, clinching a spot in the national tournament May 26-31 in Scottsdale, Ariz. After the dust settled Wednesday, Auburn had also won its home regional outright.

“It was just trying to fight for our golf course and fight for Auburn, and playing for the logo on our chest,” Butler said after finishing up on No. 18.

Auburn was free to celebrate as it turned in its scorecard in the tournament lead: A lightning delay moments later suspended play with other teams still to finish, but the top five finishers would advance to nationals and Auburn’s place in the top five was well in hand. Eventually, Auburn finished a stroke ahead of second-place Vanderbilt and won the regional.

“I’m just really proud of the guys. … They work hard all year,” Auburn head coach Nick Clinard said. “To come here and perform like this — we’re ready for next week. We’re headed to the national championship.”

Butler fired an even 72 and finished even for the tournament. Valdes led Auburn at three-under for the tournament.

Boosted by a 65-foot birdie on No. 17, Alex Vogelsong shot two-under Wednesday to finish at one-over for the tournament. Carson Bacha finished one-over and Reed Lotter finished six-over.

Butler’s celebration on No. 17 didn’t come from cockiness or arrogance: In fact, he said he had found himself in a struggle on the course Wednesday, and that’s why he was excited about hitting that birdie. He said it’s great to host the regional but there’s added pressure that comes with it — with the fear of not qualifying on your own course creeping in back of your mind. He said he struggled to calm himself down Wednesday and struggled off the tee, but he pressed through it and still carded a strong score.

“Honestly I just poured my heart and soul into today’s round, and really gave it everything I had and just stayed in the fight,” Butler said. “Just really grinding my butt of because I knew I didn’t have my best stuff, and I knew all the other guys didn’t either.”

Auburn finished with 12 birdies on the back nine on Wednesday down the stretch of the tournament.

Auburn finished the first round in third place on Monday, knowing the top five finishers advance to the national tournament. On Tuesday, Auburn rocketed up the leaderboard to first place, then finished the job Wednesday.

“It’s pretty special, and especially to do it here, it’s really cool,” Vogelsong said. “And it just shows the way our game is trending going into the big one.”

The Tigers bested a field that including the Commodores, who entered the postseason as the No. 1-ranked team in the country. Behind them, Chattanooga advanced finishing three strokes off Auburn’s lead, while fourth-place Ohio State finished nine strokes back and fifth-place Colorado State finished 11 strokes back.