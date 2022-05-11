Ticket punched: Auburn women's golf rallies to qualify for NCAA Championships

STILLWATER, Okla. – Never count out this Auburn women’s golf team.

When the third round of the NCAA Stillwater Regional started Wednesday, Auburn was 11 shots back of fourth place with the top four teams qualifying for the NCAA Championships. This team didn’t flinch. The Tigers shot 12-under on the day and were 11-under on the back nine alone to move up into a tie for third place, punching their ticket to NCAAs.

“An absolutely amazing day,” Auburn head coach Melissa Luellen said. “It was one of the greatest comebacks in Auburn history. They were locked in mentally. The goal was mental errors or less. I think we had five total.

“I’m so happy for our seniors who get another chance to win a championship. I’m going to see my hair stylist to cover the gray hairs that popped.”

With a third-round score of 276 (-12), it was the lowest NCAA Regional round in Auburn history, and it also set the Karsten Creek Golf Club course record for a single round.

Sophomore Anna Foster had the low round of the day for the Tigers, shooting a 5-under 67 with six birdies and back-to-back birdies on the last two holes. It was the second lowest individual round all-time for Auburn at an NCAA Regional. Foster moved up into a tie for 10th overall and was one of three Tigers to finish in the top 10.

Seniors Mychael O’Berry and Kaleigh Telfer finished tied for seventh on the individual leaderboard after each fired a 69 (-3) on Wednesday. The duo combined to make 10 birdies on the day and were a combined 5-under over the last five holes.

Sophomore Elina Sinz, who was subbed into the lineup prior to round two, delivered on Wednesday with a 1-under 71. She made three birdies on the day and was one of four Tigers to birdie the 18th hole.

Rounding out the Auburn contingent was junior Megan Schofill who finished in a tie for 39th overall after shooting a 78 (+6) in the third round.

Baylor (865), Arizona State (879), Oklahoma State (881) and Auburn (881) each clinched a spot at the NCAA Championships, finishing ahead of Michigan State (885), Furman (898), Clemson (901), North Carolina State (915), Tulane (925), California (928), Campbell (945) and Illinois State (966).

This will be Auburn’s fourth straight appearance at the NCAA Championships, which will run May 20-25 from Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Team Standings

1. Baylor – 865 (+1)

2. Arizona State – 879 (+15)

T3. Oklahoma State – 881 (+17)

T3. Auburn – 881 (+17)

5. Michigan State – 885 (+21)

6. Furman – 898 (+34)

7. Clemson – 901 (+37)

8. North Carolina State – 915 (+51)

9. Tulane – 925 (+61)

10. California – 928 (+64)

11. Campbell – 945 (+81)

12. Illinois State – 966 (+102)

Auburn Individuals

T7. Mychael O’Berry – 77, 72, 69 (+2)

T7. Kaleigh Telfer – 77, 72, 69 (+2)

T10. Anna Foster – 78. 74, 67 (+3)

T39. Megan Schofill – 81, 74, 78 (+17)

S. Elina Sinz – N/A, 77, 71 (+4)