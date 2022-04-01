Ticket to nationals: How Auburn gymnasts can make the NCAA Championships

Advantage Kentucky.

That’s the permeating thought hanging in the air on the Plains on Friday, as the gymnasts at the Auburn Regional ice their legs, parents and family flown in from across the country try out some of the Loveliest Village’s best restaurants, and everyone rests up for Saturday’s epic regional final.

Auburn beat Kentucky twice in the regular season but Kentucky came out swinging Thursday in the regional semifinal and bested Auburn’s score. Inexperienced Auburn got hit by the postseason like a ton of bricks, head coach Jeff Graba said. Both teams advanced out of the semifinal, but in the final, the numbers and the pundits all project Florida to take one of the two tickets to nationals and for Auburn and Kentucky to be battling head-to-head for the other.

The regional final opens at 5 p.m. Saturday. Here’s how the four teams scored in Thursday’s semifinal:

No. 2 Florida: 198.125

No. 10 Kentucky: 197.750

No. 7 Auburn: 197.500

No. 15 Denver: 197.075

The top two scorers in Saturday’s regional final will advance as teams to the NCAA national championships April 14 in Fort Worth, Texas.

That’s the big goal. Everyone wants to go to nationals. Auburn only ever went to the old 12-team nationals five times in the program’s history. The next time Auburn goes, it’ll be the first time the Tigers make it in the new eight-team format. Only one Auburn gymnast has ever won an individual national title at the NCAA Championship. Auburn wants more and its best chance to win more is to make nationals as a team.

Standing in the way, now, is Kentucky.

Of course, so does Florida. “It’s Florida’s to lose,” ESPN analyst and two-time Olympic gold medalist Shannon Miller said last week. The Gators have thrown huge scores all season and are seen as one of the three or four teams that stand as true contenders to the national championship. For the most part, Thursday’s regional action played out as expected: All four nationally seeded teams advanced. No. 2 Florida and No. 15 Denver flew past unseeded Iowa State and unseeded Ohio State in one regional semifinal, and in the other, No. 7 Auburn and No. 10 Kentucky pushed past unseeded Southern Utah and unseeded Georgia.

But Kentucky’s big score went against the chalk. Kentucky upset Auburn by throwing its best score of the entire season, while Auburn scored what was a middle-of-the-road score by the Tigers’ standards. Auburn beat Kentucky twice this season, Auburn’s average score is better, Auburn’s National Qualifying Score ranking is better, but for one day, Kentucky’s best shot was better than Auburn’s not-so-best.

That’s the danger of the postseason and the danger Auburn faces in Saturday’s elimination fight: The numbers say it would take an improbable disaster for Florida to be eliminated and it would take an improbable miracle for injury-riddled Denver to advance, and if that’s the case then the second ticket to nationals goes to the winner of the battle between Kentucky and Auburn.

On Feb. 25 in Neville Arena, Auburn beat Kentucky head-to-head with the Tigers scoring a 197.925 and the Wildcats scoring a 197.150.

Later on March 19 at the SEC Championship, the next time the two teams were back in front of the same judges, Auburn scored a 197.225 for third place and Kentucky scored a dismal 196.350 to finish seventh.

But Kentucky went big when it counts in the postseason and put together its best score of the year, whereas Auburn’s Thursday score ranks as its seventh-best score in 13 meets.

Auburn’s capable of scoring even better than Kentucky’s best: Auburn topped that mark of 197.750 twice this season, and two more times, Auburn matched it. But it all comes down to nailing it in the big moment in the pressure cooker — and ultimately that’s a big part of the sport, whether it’s at the Olympics, the Elite level, or here in Auburn, the town that’s turned into the host site for one of those heart-stopping big meets right here in Neville Arena.

Individual qualifier scenarios

There is one other way the orange and blue could represented at nationals, and that’s through individual qualifying.

Suni Lee, Derrian Gobourne and Sophia Groth are on the inside track to qualify for Auburn if the team does not make it.

The goal is to get the team there: That’s what all three of those gymnasts are focused on. They want to go to nationals with their teammates. Having more gymnasts at nationals gives your team more chances to hit a big 10 or 9.975 and winning your program a national championship. And recruits want to go to teams that can get them to nationals.

But if things don’t go Auburn’s way Saturday, Auburn can still make the medal stand at nationals through individual qualifying. Thursday’s top scorer in the all-around from each regional not already on an advancing team will compete in the all-around at nationals as an individual. In addition, Thursday’s top scorer on all four events who is not on an advancing team and not advancing in the all-around will make nationals.

Scores from the regional semifinal round Thursday are used to advance individuals to nationals. While the tickets won’t be punched until Saturday, when everyone finds out who’s an advancing team and who’s not an advancing team, the possible scenarios are clear now:

If Auburn and Florida advance: Auburn's entire team goes to nationals

If Auburn and Kentucky advance: Auburn's entire team goes to nationals

If Auburn and Denver advance: Auburn's entire team goes to nationals

If Florida and Kentucky advance: Suni Lee (all-around), Derrian Gobourne (floor) and Sophia Groth (beam) go to nationals

If Florida and Denver advance: Suni Lee (beam) and Derrian Gobourne (floor) go to nationals

If Kentucky and Denver advance: Suni Lee and Florida's Trinity Thomas go to tiebreaker for beam

Based on scoring so far this season, the most likely scenarios are the first and fourth listed: Either Florida and Auburn go as teams, or Florida and Kentucky go as teams.

At the end of Saturday’s action, the individual qualifiers are determined by looking at Thursday’s results, crossing off everyone from advancing teams, and then on all four events crossing off the gymnast qualifying in all-around.

