Tiger tamers: Auburn set to face coaches with knacks for success against it

Auburn is about to get another look at a first-year head coach when it heads to Athens on Wednesday.

After hanging on to defeat Florida last week against former Auburn assistant Todd Golden, who’s in his first year as the Gators head coach, it’s a similar situation as the 22nd-ranked Tigers will take on Mike White in his first year helming the Bulldogs. The biggest difference, however, is this won’t be the first time a Bruce Pearl-led Auburn squad has gone up against White.

White came to Athens in the offseason after seven years in the same role at Florida. While both Auburn and Pearl have had several chances against Mike White-led squads, he’s had the program’s number since he came to the Southeastern Conference in 2015.

“Typically, coaches like Mike — I'm not gonna put him in my category as far as age is concerned,” Pearl said Monday. “I won't do that to him — but Mike's been around long enough that he's a veteran coach. Veterans typically do what veterans do.”

Of the 11 sitting SEC head coaches Pearl has coached against, only four of them have won more than half their bouts against him. Two of them have won two-thirds or more of the time against Pearl. Those coaches are White and Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, with 66.7% and 75% win percentages against Pearl, respectively.

Fittingly, both of those coaches’ squads make up the remainder of Auburn’s schedule this week.

SEC Coaches Records vs. Bruce Pearl NAME (SCHOOL): RECORD (WIN %) Buzz Williams (Texas A&M): 3-2 (60%) Chris Jans (Mississippi State): 0-1 (0%) Dennis Gates (Missouri): N/A Eric Musselman (Arkansas): 3-1 (75%) Jerry Stackhouse (Vanderbilt): 0-3 (0%) John Calipari (Kentucky): 9-8 (52.9%) Kermit Davis (Ole Miss): 5-11 (31.3%) Matt McMahon (LSU): 0-3 (0%) Mike White (Georgia): 6-3 (66.7%) Nate Oates (Alabama): 3-3 (50%) Paris Lamont (South Carolina): N/A Rick Barnes (Tennessee): 5-9 (35.7%) Todd Golden (Florida): 0-1 (0%)

White is 6-3 all-time against Pearl. His Gators upset Auburn, then ranked No. 2, with a 63-62 win in Gainesville in February. The victories have generally been in convincing fashion otherwise, with White’s teams winning by an average of 21.2 points per game.

“I think Mike White has done a great job against me, personally,” Pearl said. “I told you guys about matchups, I think matchups matter. I think he's done a good job with his teams. So we'll go back and look at how they guard us and what they ran against us and try to make some anticipation as to what they'll do — whether they do some of the things they've done.”

Arkansas lost its first game against Auburn under Musselman, but it hasn’t lost the three matchups since, including an 80-76 overtime thriller in Fayetteville that unseated a top-ranked Auburn team in February.

Before Auburn faces the Razorbacks, though, it’ll need to get through Georgia and White, which has jumped out to a 10-3 record and is undefeated at home this season.

“Last year when we played at Georgia, it was really intense, and that crowd was really into us,” Auburn center Dylan Cardwell said. “We did a decent job of not getting our heads shaken, and this year I feel like we'll be a better team on the road because we have a lot of veteran guys coming back.”