TIGERS ADVANCE: Auburn women’s tennis wins NCAA Tournament opener

Yu Chen added the exclamation point — dropping her winning volley cross-court to put a stamp on it.

The Tigers are moving on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Auburn women’s tennis team swept Jackson State in the first round Friday, and advance to face Georgia Tech at noon Saturday in the round of 32 at the Yarbrough Tennis Center.

It has all come down to the postseason: Friday, 13th-seeded Auburn knifed shots through driving wind and ultimately cruised through Jackson State to survive and advance.

Chen hit her winner on Court 5 just seconds after Ariana Arseneault hit a set winner of her own on Court 2 — giving Auburn a 5-0 win on five team points, even though the Tigers only needed four.

“I think we have a lot of potential,” Carolyn Ansari said, after winning her singles match 6-0, 6-0. “I think we trust each other a lot on every single court. We know we’re going to get four points no matter what, whether that’s doubles or all six singles.”

Auburn took the doubles point to open the Jackson State match then racked up team points in singles until Arseneault clinched it and Chen put a bow on it. The Tigers moved to 21-5 with the win. They’ll move on to face a Georgia Tech team which stands 15-10 on the season, and which beat Memphis 4-1 in Friday’s first match.

Gusts on Friday in Auburn topped 17 miles per hour. The Tigers adjusted after keeping an eye on the forecasts all week, prepared for the possibility of inclement weather Friday and a move to the indoor courts. In fact, a tornado watch was issued for Lee County earlier in the day — but those strong winds helped push the rain out, and the show went on outdoors.

“We played really well,” Auburn head coach Caroline Lilley said. “Obviously, this morning we weren’t sure if we were going to play inside or outside, so it’s really nice to play to outside, but the wind was tough. The conditions were tough. Our match was delayed a little bit, so we had an awkward pause in our warmup, and so we handled that adversity exceptionally well.”

Arseneault won her matchup 6-2, 6-3. Chen won hers 6-0, 6-2. Adeline Flach also picked up a team point winning her match 6-1, 6-2.

“It was really windy, so playing with the wind was tough — but just finding things that worked, finding certain serves that worked well, and just taking one point at a time, that was the secret today, for me at least,” Ansari said.

“You can’t take it too seriously with the wind. You look behind and the tents are blowing over,” she laughed. “But yeah, I thought we just stuck to our tennis.”

It’s not going to look pretty on a windy day like this one, she agreed. But the Tigers largely cruised.

If there was any drama in the match Friday, it was on Court 1, where Auburn’s top-slotted player Selin Ovunc won her opening set 6-0 then fell into a 3-0 hole in the second set.

Lilley visited with Ovunc between games, before Ovunc rallied back to win three straight games and tie the second set 3-3.

Ovunc and her opponent, Jackson State’s top-slotted player Sherine Salem, were ultimately tied 5-5 in the second set when action was called when Auburn picked up enough team points to clinch the match.

“I think with Selin, she’s so hard on herself,” Lilley said. “Her rage in her to be perfect can also be a little bit of a detriment to her development. So I think she was being too tough on herself. I went over there and I was like, ‘Give your opponent some credit. When she hits a good ball, say ‘Nice shot.’ When she does something well, give her that credit, so you’re not constantly putting this unnecessary stress on your shoulders.’

“I think that once she embraced that, settled in a little bit, she was much better.”

Ovunc and Arseneault won their doubles match 6-1 to help Auburn secure the doubles point. After the doubles point is awarded to the team that wins two doubles matches out of three, six singles matches begin and the meet becomes a best-of-seven, with one team holding a 1-0 advantage with that doubles point in pocket.

Auburn topped Saturday’s opponent Georgia Tech 5-2 back on Feb. 4 after having dropped the doubles point.

Lilley played at Georgia Tech as a junior and a senior during her college career. This will mark her first meeting in the postseason against her alma mater as a head coach.

“It’ll be exciting,” Lilley said. “It’s not the coach that I played for, so it’ll be a little bit different, but we know Georgia Tech is going to be prepared, we know they’re very well-coached, we know they’re gifted, talented, tough competitors, so we’re excited for a battle tomorrow.”

Auburn 5, Jackson State 0

Singles

1. Selin Ovunc (AU) vs. Sherine Salem (JSU), 6-0, 5-5 unfinished

2. Ariana Arseneault (AU) def. Paula Arcarons (JSU), 6-2, 6-3

3. Carolyn Ansari (AU) def. Tyra-Nicole White (JSU), 6-0, 6-0

4. Georgie Axon (AU) vs. Daniela Ramos (JSU), 6-3, 3-2 unfinished

5. Yu Chen (AU) def. Zeina Shabaan (JSU), 6-0, 6-2

6. Adeline Flach (AU) def. Natalya Ogunwale (JSU), 6-1, 6-2

Order of finish: 3, 6, 2, 5

Doubles

1. Ovunc/Arseneault (AU) def. Salem/Arcaron (JSU), 6-1

2. Axon/Flach (AU) def. White/Ramos (JSU), 6-0

3. Ansari/Meredith (AU) vs. Shabaan/Ogunwale (JSU), 4-2 unfinished

Order of finish: 2, 1

