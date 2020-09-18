Tigers open season with Mississippi State

Sarah Houchin kept hoping. And she kept training.
Even when Auburn soccer’s future seemed in doubt this year, Houchin and her teammates kept running, she says, and kept working out to keep fit in the offseason even without a schedule set ahead — hoping it would somehow all still be for something.
Tonight is that something.
The Auburn soccer team kicks off pandemic play when the Tigers host Mississippi State at 6 p.m. in front of limited attendance in the Auburn Soccer Complex. Gates will be closed to the general public, but the game will be aired on the SEC Network.
And the game will mark the first Auburn athletics event in 191 days, since the sports world stopped in March when COVID-19 first spread across the United States.
“We just stayed together as a team,” said Houchin, a senior Auburn defender, on the months of uncertainty that followed this summer. “We kept training, just hoping, ‘maybe they’ll let us play.’ We just wanted to keep training so if they did let us play, we would be ready — we would be one of the teams that had been training and staying disciplined. I think it’s really going to pay off for us,” she said.
“And we’re so excited we get to play,” she smiled. “It’s, like, right here and it seems almost not believable because we’ve been waiting so long for it to happen.”
The virus is still a threat but that sports world has adjusted. Auburn and Mississippi State will both go through team-wide testing before kickoff today, and masks plus distancing will be required for the select team invites and the few current Auburn students allowed in the stadium bleachers.
Finally, with these plans in place, the teams are comfortable kicking off — and competing again.
“For me, the hardest part was probably keeping up the hard work and being disciplined when I didn’t know I was going to get to play,” Houchin said during a press conference through Zoom earlier this week. “And, obviously, it being your last year, you know, you want it to be everything — you want to be able to play all the games and have a great senior year.
“So I think the hardest part for me was staying disciplined in the times of uncertainty. Like, when I didn’t know if I was going to play, ‘Should I go run? Should I go practice?’ Because, ‘Is it even worth it?’ But it’s going to pay off now that we get to play.”
Houchin was named to SEC soccer’s preseason watch list on Thursday, as was fellow senior Alyssa Malonson and sophomore attacker Sydney Richards.
Tonight’s game also stands in the spotlight as the first SEC soccer game of the new virus-effected season. Auburn and Mississippi State play in the only game tonight before the rest of the SEC teams kick off their respective seasons on Saturday and Sunday.
The SEC eliminated all non-conference games for this season, setting up eight conference games in eight weekends in a sprint toward the SEC Tournament in November in Orange Beach.
Now, with the schedule here and the chase for the championship in the starting blocks, it’s clear the Tigers have plenty to play for this fall.
“We’ve had so much uncertainty,” said Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa, facing a season unlike any she’s entered in her 20 years as a head coach. “‘Are we going to have a game? Are we not? Are we going to start on time? Are we not?’ And there was a lot of bad news, and through all of that, our team just stayed the course,” she explained. “We kept working hard, and they stayed focus, and then once we actually we were able to have a full schedule and announce a first game on Sept. 18, the student-athletes were thrilled. And I am thrilled that they have this opportunity.
“I know the team is excited and the staff is excited, and the reward for us is to play the games,” she added. “So we’re really appreciative of all the work everybody put in and we’re ready to kick off Auburn athletics on Friday night.”
Of course, once that opening whistle sounds, the offseason of uncertainty turns to the uncertainty of a season upside down.
Even Hoppa isn’t sure what it’s going to look like, she explained with a smile.
But there’s no doubt the Tigers are ready to find out.
“With no exhibition games, no non-conference games, that’s a new one too for me, jumping right into a conference game,” Hoppa said. “They’re as ready as they can be. We’ve had a lot of great scrimmages. We tried to simulate an exhibition game. But we’ll see what it looks like.
“I know they’re excited to play but I think it’s going to be 100 miles an hour when we start that game, both for teams.”
