Tigers open season with Mississippi State

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sarah Houchin kept hoping. And she kept training.

Even when Auburn soccer’s future seemed in doubt this year, Houchin and her teammates kept running, she says, and kept working out to keep fit in the offseason even without a schedule set ahead — hoping it would somehow all still be for something.

Tonight is that something.

The Auburn soccer team kicks off pandemic play when the Tigers host Mississippi State at 6 p.m. in front of limited attendance in the Auburn Soccer Complex. Gates will be closed to the general public, but the game will be aired on the SEC Network.

And the game will mark the first Auburn athletics event in 191 days, since the sports world stopped in March when COVID-19 first spread across the United States.

“We just stayed together as a team,” said Houchin, a senior Auburn defender, on the months of uncertainty that followed this summer. “We kept training, just hoping, ‘maybe they’ll let us play.’ We just wanted to keep training so if they did let us play, we would be ready — we would be one of the teams that had been training and staying disciplined. I think it’s really going to pay off for us,” she said.