TIGERS ROAR: Shining on beam, Auburn wins top-10 showdown with Missouri

In all, five athletes matched a 9.9 or topped it to lead Auburn to its best beam score ever.

“I thought we killed it, I’m not going to lie,” Stevens said of Auburn’s beam rotation.

“I also saw us just being able to build of each other,” she also said. “I think that was really cool. I know, for me personally, Piper went right in front of me, and I was so excited for her, and I was like, ‘Hey, I get to go next.’”

Overall, Auburn left the meet knowing there was still scoring left out in the gym, and probably disappointed its vault score, bars score and team total went down from last week to this week. But Auburn still pushed through without Brusch, who Graba said is a bit dinged up while adding the coaches were probably going to shut the junior down to give her some rest sometime around this time of the season anyway. Graba said Brusch should be back competing in a week or two.

“We haven’t hit our roll yet,” Graba said. “We did on beam, but the other three events, we’re a little bit better than that.

“Overall, very happy and I really liked their fight and their determination but we’ve got to clean up.”