TIGERS ROAR: Shining on beam, Auburn wins top-10 showdown with Missouri

Gabby McLaughlin let it out.
If there was a week of frustration stewing inside the sensational sophomore, no one in Auburn Arena knew Friday night as she moved coolly and stoic between her skills up on the beam.
It was only after she stuck her dismount that she let out any emotion — belting out a booming cheer as her teammates swarmed her to celebrate.
McLaughlin’s bounce-back performance led Auburn to a record-breaking night on beam, and Auburn won the top-10 showdown against Missouri 197.575-196.275 on Friday night.
McLaughlin, Cassie Stevens and Piper Smith all hit career-highs on beam, the best rotation of the night for Auburn put up another strong score.
Auburn’s overall team score dropped from its stellar showing at LSU six days earlier, but the Tigers came back on short rest and without regular starter Aria Brusch and still earned a top-10 win — and their 49.625 on beam marked the program’s best-ever score on the event in a single meet.
Auburn entered the meet ranked No. 7 nationally in team scoring average, and Missouri entered ranked No. 9.
“I’m pretty happy with the fight tonight,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “I thought our team did a good job of pushing through.”
McLaughlin’s emotions spilled out after she scored a career-best 9.975. She fell to her knees when she saw one of the judges hold up a perfect 10. The other judge gave her a 9.950 to give her that final score by average.
McLaughlin, a steady ace for Auburn on beam, struggled last week at LSU and saw her score dropped after a few missteps up on the apparatus.
Compounding problems, Graba said McLaughlin did not do well in warmups in the hour before the meet Friday — but in crunch time, she nailed a big score and helped the Tigers etch their name in the record books again.
“She was off in her warmup,” Stevens said of McLaughlin, “so the fact that she could not only not let that get to her, but perform one of her best routines ever, I think that’s incredible and that says a lot about her as an athlete.”
Last week, Auburn tied the program record for team score in a single meet with a 197.750. This week, Auburn could match that score or break the record, but the Tigers only scored the third-best score in program history with its 197.575.
Stevens, a junior and an experienced veteran, also scored the best score of her stellar career on beam.
And McLaughlin’s big beam score wasn’t Auburn’s only bounce-back effort in the event: Piper Smith took a nasty fall one rotation earlier on bars, but came back to tie her career-high with a 9.900 on beam.
In all, five athletes matched a 9.9 or topped it to lead Auburn to its best beam score ever.
“I thought we killed it, I’m not going to lie,” Stevens said of Auburn’s beam rotation.
“I also saw us just being able to build of each other,” she also said. “I think that was really cool. I know, for me personally, Piper went right in front of me, and I was so excited for her, and I was like, ‘Hey, I get to go next.’”
Overall, Auburn left the meet knowing there was still scoring left out in the gym, and probably disappointed its vault score, bars score and team total went down from last week to this week. But Auburn still pushed through without Brusch, who Graba said is a bit dinged up while adding the coaches were probably going to shut the junior down to give her some rest sometime around this time of the season anyway. Graba said Brusch should be back competing in a week or two.
“We haven’t hit our roll yet,” Graba said. “We did on beam, but the other three events, we’re a little bit better than that.
“Overall, very happy and I really liked their fight and their determination but we’ve got to clean up.”
Drew Watson won vault, scoring a 9.925, while Suni Lee tied Missouri’s Amari Celestine with a 9.900 for the top score on bars.