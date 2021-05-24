Tigers roar up leaderboard at NCAA Championship, advance to match play

The Auburn women’s golf team roared up the leaderboard on Monday in the final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championship, and qualified in dramatic fashion for match play where the Tigers will compete for the national championship.

Auburn shot a 10-under 278 on Monday, far and away the best team score on the course Monday, after entering the day in 14th place knowing only the top eight move on to match play. Auburn’s low-scoring round Monday vaulted the Tigers into sixth place and into the next stage.

Teams will now pair off into an eight-team, head-to-head playoff to crown a champion in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Megan Schofill, Elena Hualde Zúñiga, and Mychael O’Berry all shot stellar rounds under 70 on Monday. Schofill fired a 4-under 68 while Hualde Zúñiga and O’Berry both shot a 3-under 69 each.

The next-best score on the course Monday after Auburn’s 10-under was a 4-under team round by Ole Miss. No other team shot under par on the day. The Tigers blew by the field on Monday.

Kaleigh Telfer scored an even 72 on Monday for Auburn and Anna Foster rounded out Auburn’s card with a 4-over 76.

Auburn finished all four rounds of stroke play with an 18-over team score of 1,173.

Traditional seeding will pit the Tigers against Oklahoma State, who finished stroke play third, in a match for a spot it the national championship’s final four.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.