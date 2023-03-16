BIRMINGHAM — Johni Broome let Legacy Arena know.

On his lone made 3. On a sequence of back-to-back blocks. On the glass on both sides of the court. It was the Auburn big man who controlled the tempo against No. 8 seed Iowa, and it was his difference that helped the Tigers down the Hawkeyes 83-75 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Broome had a team-high 19 points and a game-high 12 rebounds and five blocks in the Round of 64 victory, his play getting resounding roars from an Auburn-heavy crowd just hours north of the Plains. He became the fourth Auburn player of the Bruce Pearl era to record a double-double in the NCAA Tournament, joining Isaac Okoro, Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler.

“Johni had a tough matchup,” Pearl said, “and he won his matchup — and that was so important to us tonight."

Broome and ninth-seeded Auburn (21-12) now advance to a Round of 32 matchup with the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 1 seed Houston and No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky. That game will be played Saturday in Birmingham, though tipoff time and television has yet to be announced.

This was Auburn’s 11th Round of 64 win in its past 11 appearances. It was also the program’s second NCAA Tournament win the past two seasons, and its seventh all-time under Pearl, who’s 7-3 in the tournament while at Auburn.

It looked like the Tigers would have an easy victory early in the second half, as a barrage of 3-point shooting early helped them break away for a time. Ten of the half’s first 15 baskets were from beyond the arc, including a stretch where the Tigers and Hawkeyes traded four straight 3s. It gave the Tigers a 17-point lead with 10:50 remaining, but that dwindled to as few as four points in the final five minutes.

Iowa (19-14) led a comeback that saw it go on a 19-6 run after the Tigers jumped ahead by 17. The Hawkeyes came within four with 4:21 to go. Iowa’s leading scorer, Payton Sandfort, gave Iowa five of his 21 points during the run, and standout forward Kris Murray scored eight of his 15 points in that span.

“We knew they had another run in them,” Broome said. “They weren't going to go away. Once they cut it to four we just held up and said we've got to get stops and win this game. We relied on each other — box outs, rebounds, contended shots. That's what we did to finish the game off.”

After getting within four points, the Hawkeyes only scored another 15, but did so on 5 of 12 shooting. The Tigers attempted only three shots in that span, but made each of them, scoring six points. They added another nine points at the free throw line.

While Broome became Pearl’s fourth Auburn player to log a double-double, Allen Flanigan became the sixth, with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Flanigan and Broome took the Tigers into half with a five-point lead. They combined for 14 points and 13 rebounds before intermission, and finished with a combined 29 points, as well as 22 rebounds.

“I'm really happy for Al,” Pearl said. “He's playing his best basketball right now on a big stage.”

Including Broome and Flanigan, four of Auburn’s starters scored in double figures, as Wendell Green Jr. added 15 points and Jaylin Williams had 11.

The Tiger bench also provided significant minutes. The reserves combined for 26 points, with guards KD Johnson and Tre Donaldson each tallying 11 points. The duo also had a combined 7-of-10 shooting night. Five of the six Auburn reverses to see the floor logged a positive plus-minus. The group combined for seven rebounds and none of them had a turnover.

“It was incredible to get guys — from Lior, to KD Johnson, Tre Donaldson, Yohan,” Auburn guard Zep Jasper said. “Those guys played a great game. We needed everyone. This is March Madness. This is what it's made out of. So, every game is crucial.”