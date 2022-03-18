TIGERS WIN: Auburn survives Jacksonville State, advances in NCAA Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jabari Smith knocked down big shots, Walker Kessler neared a triple-double, and the fans roared over Greenville on Friday as the NCAA Tournament site turned into Tiger Country.
Auburn is dancing on to the second round after an 80-61 win.
And it was the team’s stars who propelled Auburn onward, surviving early punches by a game Jacksonville State team giving its best shot. Smith scored 20 points and 14 rebounds and his fellow All-American Kessler finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks.
Smith threw down an emphatic dunk with a minute left to send the Auburn fans to their feet. A day-trip from Auburn and an even shorter drive for alums in the Atlanta area, Auburn fans showed up strong in Greenville.
“That’s the No. 1 pick there!” a fan shouted behind media row. “No. 1 pick!”
Jacksonville State led by as many as six points in the first half at 17-11, but Auburn came back to take the lead by halftime and led by more than 20 at times in the second half.
PHOTOS: Auburn men’s basketball defeats Jacksonville State in the NCAA Tournament
Auburn forward Jabari Smith celebrates after scoring during the second half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jabari Smith stretchs before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Fans look on from the stands before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Devan Cambridge, Allen Flanigan and Lior Berman warm up before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Jabari Smith dunks the ball during warmups before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Jaylin Williams puts up a shot during warmups before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
An Auburn cheerleader passes out shakers to fans before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
An Auburn Tiger Paws dance team member takes a photo with a fan before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Auburn cheerleaders pass out shakers to fans before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Auburn cheerleaders pass out shakers to fans before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Walker Kessler takes a free throw during armups before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Jabari Smith warms up before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Wendell Green warms up before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn cheerleaders perform during Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn cheerleaders perform during Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn Tiger Paws perform during Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn cheerleaders perform during Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Devan Cambridge steps out onto the floor during Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Bruce Pearl looks over the floor during Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson, middle, battles for a loose ball between Jacksonville State forward Kayne Henry and guard Darian Adams, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson, middle, battles for a loose ball between Jacksonville State forward Kayne Henry and guard Darian Adams, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jacksonville State guard Darian Adams tries to shot over Auburn forward Walker Kessler during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn forward Jabari Smith celebrates after scoring against Jacksonville State during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl yells during the first half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jacksonville State guard Jalen Gibbs shoot over Auburn guard K.D. Johnson during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn forward Jabari Smith celebrates after scoring against Jacksonville State during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson celebrates after scoring against Jacksonville State during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jacksonville State guard Jalen Gibbs shoots past Auburn center Dylan Cardwell during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jacksonville State forward Kayne Henry shoots over Auburn guard Devan Cambridge during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn forward Walker Kessler blocks a shot by Jacksonville State guard Darian Adams during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn forward Jabari Smith plays against Jacksonville State during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jacksonville State guard Darian Adams plays against Auburn during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jacksonville State guard Darian Adams plays against Auburn during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jacksonville State guard Darian Adams plays against Auburn during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jacksonville State guard Jalen Finch plays against Auburn during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn forward Jabari Smith celebrates after scoring against Jacksonville Stateduring the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jacksonville State head coach Ray Harper reacts after a play during the first half of a college basketball game against Auburn in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn's K.D. Johnson, center, reacts after scoring during the first half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, left, greets Jacksonville State head coach Ray Harper before a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State head coach Ray Harper reacts after a play during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Auburn, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams (23) passes the ball as Auburn's Dylan Cardwell (44) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Jalen Gibbs (22) reacts after scoring during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Auburn, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn's Zep Jasper (12) shoots during the first half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn's Walker Kessler (13) scores during the first half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Jacksonville State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn's Allen Flanigan (22) loses control of the ball as he drives against Jacksonville State during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Jacksonville State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn's Zep Jasper (12) guards the ball from Jacksonville State forward Juwan Perdue, left, and guard Jalen Gibbs, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn's Walker Kessler (13) looks to pass the ball as Jacksonville State's Brandon Huffman (50) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn' s Wendell Green Jr. (1) jumps to block Jacksonville State's Kayne Henry (11) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn's Walker Kessler, right, defends against Jacksonville State's Demaree King, center, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn center Dylan Cardwell drives to the basket past Jacksonville State forward Jay Pal during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn forward Jabari Smith, right, shoots over Jacksonville State center Maros Zeliznak during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn guard Allen Flanigan scores past Jacksonville State center Brandon Huffman during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn forward Jabari Smith celebrates after scoring during the second half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jacksonville State guard Jalen Gibbs, left, attempts to steal the ball from Auburn guard Allen Flanigan, right, during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn's Walker Kessler, left, blocks Jacksonville State's Demaree King, right, during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams (23) reacts during the second half of a college basketball game against Auburn in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn's Jabari Smith (10) shoots and scores during the second half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams (23) reacts to a loss against Auburn during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams (23) reacts during the second half of a college basketball game against Auburn in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Brandon Huffman (50) gestures to the crowd after a loss to Auburn in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Jalen Gibbs (22) is fouled as he shoots during the second half of a college basketball game against Auburn in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Brandon Huffman (50) gestures to the crowd after a loss to Auburn in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams (23) reacts to a loss against Auburn during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams, center, reacts during the second half of a college basketball game against Auburn in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams (23) reacts to a loss against Auburn during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn's Jabari Smith (10) reacts after missing a shot during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Jacksonville State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn forward Jabari Smith, right, shoots over Jacksonville State center Maros Zeliznak during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. drives between Jacksonville State guard Jalen Finch and guard Demaree King, right, during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn guard Devan Cambridge drunks against Jacksonville State during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn center Dylan Cardwell drives to the basket past Jacksonville State forward Jay Pal during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) celebrates during the second half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!