AU MEN'S BASKETBALL

TIGERS WIN: Auburn survives Jacksonville State, advances in NCAA Tournament

Jacksonville St Auburn Basketball

Auburn forward Jabari Smith celebrates after scoring against Jacksonville Stateduring the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

 Chris Carlson

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jabari Smith knocked down big shots, Walker Kessler neared a triple-double, and the fans roared over Greenville on Friday as the NCAA Tournament site turned into Tiger Country.

Auburn is dancing on to the second round after an 80-61 win.

And it was the team’s stars who propelled Auburn onward, surviving early punches by a game Jacksonville State team giving its best shot. Smith scored 20 points and 14 rebounds and his fellow All-American Kessler finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks.

Smith threw down an emphatic dunk with a minute left to send the Auburn fans to their feet. A day-trip from Auburn and an even shorter drive for alums in the Atlanta area, Auburn fans showed up strong in Greenville.

“That’s the No. 1 pick there!” a fan shouted behind media row. “No. 1 pick!”

Jacksonville State led by as many as six points in the first half at 17-11, but Auburn came back to take the lead by halftime and led by more than 20 at times in the second half.

