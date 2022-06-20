TIGERS WIN: Auburn tops Stanford for program’s first College World Series win in 25 years

OMAHA, Neb. — Cole Foster blasted the go-ahead double off the wall in the sixth inning, and the Auburn baseball battled back to beat Stanford 6-2 and survive and advance at the College World Series.

Auburn trailed 2-0 when Foster ripped his two-out, three-RBI double to the fence, helping to give Auburn its first win on the grand stage in Omaha since 1997.

Auburn will advance to play at 6 p.m. Tuesday against the loser of Monday evening’s game between Arkansas and Ole Miss.

Auburn has now taken down the No. 3 national seed, Oregon State, in the Super Region and taken down the No. 2 national seed in Stanford at the College World Series.

After scoring only one run in the first game in Omaha and staying scoreless through five, Auburn’s bats finally came alive in the sixth with Foster breaking the dam.

Foster’s bat had been quiet for much of this year’s NCAA Tournament. The Auburn second baseman had mostly fallen flat since his four-hit, three-home run game against Southeastern Louisiana in the Auburn Regional. Coming into Monday, he had four hits in his past six games, and had only reached base twice in his past three games.

But he came up big Monday in the clutch moment, representing how Auburn’s bats roared with the Tigers’ backs against the wall in the elimination game. Despite an explosive Auburn Regional that saw the Tigers average 17 runs and 16.3 hits per game, the Tigers were much more quiet in the Super Regional.

Auburn punched its ticket to Omaha with a 4-3 win that saw them record three hits, and the bats were even quieter in their first game of the College World Series, as they scored one run on four hits in a loss to Ole Miss.

Monday was different, however, as the Tigers recorded at least 10 hits for the first time since their June 11 game against Oregon State. Their six runs scored were also the first time they had more than five or more runs in their past four games.

On the mound, Trace Bright set a program record for strikeouts in a College World Series appearance with eight. The starter gave up a run in the first and second inning each before pitching three scoreless innings. Bright retired seven consecutive batters at one point.

The Auburn bullpen was dominant again, as Tommy Sheehan pitched 1⅔ scoreless innings in relief of Bright, and Blake Burkhalter struck out five in 2⅓ innings.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.