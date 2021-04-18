Tigers win!: Auburn women’s golf wins SEC Championship

The Tigers jumped for joy on No. 18.

The Auburn women’s golf team won the SEC Championship on Sunday, beating Mississippi State in the match play championship round to win the conference title.

Auburn topped Mississippi State 3-0 at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover — before the team celebrated and embraced together after clinching the win.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Auburn head coach Melissa Luellen said on the SEC Network broadcast, as the team celebrated behind her.

Auburn beat rival Alabama and Vanderbilt in match play on Saturday on the way to the conference final.

Auburn won its 10th conference championship in program history and its first since 2012.

Kaleigh Telfer clinched Auburn’s first point with a birdie putt on No. 18 to beat Mississippi State’s Abbey Daniel. Behind them, Auburn’s Megan Schofill won her match when 1-up when Mississippi State’s Ashley Gilliam saw her last putt rim out of the hole.