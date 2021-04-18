Tigers win!: Auburn women’s golf wins SEC Championship

The Tigers jumped for joy on No. 18.
The Auburn women’s golf team won the SEC Championship on Sunday, beating Mississippi State in the match play championship round to win the conference title.
Auburn topped Mississippi State 3-0 at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover — before the team celebrated and embraced together after clinching the win.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Auburn head coach Melissa Luellen said on the SEC Network broadcast, as the team celebrated behind her.
Auburn beat rival Alabama and Vanderbilt in match play on Saturday on the way to the conference final.
Auburn won its 10th conference championship in program history and its first since 2012.
Kaleigh Telfer clinched Auburn’s first point with a birdie putt on No. 18 to beat Mississippi State’s Abbey Daniel. Behind them, Auburn’s Megan Schofill won her match when 1-up when Mississippi State’s Ashley Gilliam saw her last putt rim out of the hole.
The round ended on No. 16 when Auburn’s Elena Hualde Zuniga pinned down an approach within a foot of the hole to put the pressure on Mississippi State’s Hannah Levi. Levi conceded the cleanup putt, putting the pressure on her to make a six-footer to continue the tournament, and it rolled just wide.
Auburn entered match play as the third seed after stroke play, but charged all the way to the championship.
“I think maturity and just emotional management,” Luellen said. “They’re a very mature group, very experienced. They love match play. They just eat it up. They know when they’re down, it’s OK, and if they’re up they need to just keep pressing.”
Auburn will now await its seeding at the NCAA Regionals in May.