Time to exhale: Auburn embraces chance to regroup after unusual regular season

Bigsby described his freshman year as a grind and pointed out that not everyone gets to see what goes on inside the program during a year when the players had to deal with so many new obstacles just to play on Saturdays. Despite playing 10 SEC teams over the course of 12 weeks, he applauded his team for how they handled the challenge and grinded through the fall together.

“You know, this has been the longest season ever in my life,” said Bigsby, who ended the regular season with a career-high 192 rushing yards against Mississippi State. “Everybody said we wasn't going to play, and we got through it. … It was different. It was tough, but you know, we got through it, and with this pandemic going on we did real good with that. Our team's been looking out for each other. I'd say it was a hard year, but we got through it.”

Bigsby ended the regular season with a bang, as did Auburn buck linebacker Derick Hall and the rest of the Tigers’ defense.

Hall and company bounced back strong after a poor showing at home against Texas A&M by sacking Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers six times and holding the Bulldogs’ offense to 10 points. Hall, a Gulfport, Mississippi native, relished the chance to show out in his home state, especially to close out a regular season that was incredibly complicated.