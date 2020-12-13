Time to exhale: Auburn embraces chance to regroup after unusual regular season

There was a sense of relief for the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night.
That reaction was not only about the Tigers’ latest victory – a 24-10 win at Mississippi State in which the Auburn offense had a dreadful start before coming on strong in the fourth quarter – but more about the close of an unusual regular season. The Tigers have been going nearly nonstop this fall during a season that included an all-SEC schedule, constant coronavirus testing for players and staff and the ever-present threat of the season being upended at any given moment.
Auburn had a few mishaps along the way – with Saturday’s game against the Bulldogs being played nearly a month after it was originally scheduled due to a week in which Mississippi State and Auburn had several coronavirus cases – but after the game’s conclusion the Tigers had something worth celebrating.
For Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn, the main goal for the foreseeable future is allowing everyone to catch their breath.
“I want to give them about two weeks off to do nothing but relax their mind and body,” Malzahn said. “It’s been a physical, mental and emotional grind, and our coaches, they need a break too. So we’re going to relax and we’re going to get ourselves refreshed, and we’ll cross that bridge when the next step happens.”
The 2020 season might have been the first at the collegiate level for freshman running back Tank Bigsby, but he was fully aware of just how bizarre the year turned out to be.
Bigsby described his freshman year as a grind and pointed out that not everyone gets to see what goes on inside the program during a year when the players had to deal with so many new obstacles just to play on Saturdays. Despite playing 10 SEC teams over the course of 12 weeks, he applauded his team for how they handled the challenge and grinded through the fall together.
“You know, this has been the longest season ever in my life,” said Bigsby, who ended the regular season with a career-high 192 rushing yards against Mississippi State. “Everybody said we wasn't going to play, and we got through it. … It was different. It was tough, but you know, we got through it, and with this pandemic going on we did real good with that. Our team's been looking out for each other. I'd say it was a hard year, but we got through it.”
Bigsby ended the regular season with a bang, as did Auburn buck linebacker Derick Hall and the rest of the Tigers’ defense.
Hall and company bounced back strong after a poor showing at home against Texas A&M by sacking Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers six times and holding the Bulldogs’ offense to 10 points. Hall, a Gulfport, Mississippi native, relished the chance to show out in his home state, especially to close out a regular season that was incredibly complicated.
Hall explained he’s been putting in work for this season since he arrived on campus on June 4, which amounts to roughly seven months. He pointed out how hard it was not to see his family on top of the physical grind of playing SEC teams week after week. He also noted the mental aspect of playing during a pandemic, which he said definitely took a toll on the team.
Hall and his teammates now get a chance to regroup for a bit, something he thanked Malzahn for Saturday night. That time off will be extra sweet given how Hall and the Tigers’ defenders were able to play in their regular season finale.
“Being from Mississippi and coming back here and having a game like that, it’s huge,” said Hall, who had three tackles and two sacks in the victory. “The will and want to for these seniors, we didn’t get to execute last week at home the way we should. Being able to come here to Starkville and being able to put up a game like that, play for one another and send them out on the right note was huge.”
Auburn was one of countless FBS programs to battle through an unusual and unpredictable 2020. The Tigers’ season was a rollercoaster at times, but they ultimately got in their 10 scheduled games – a true achievement considering the state of other teams’ schedules at this point.
Although the road to get there was rocky, the Tigers have finally crossed the finish line.
“This team – if you really look at it – we've had ups and downs, but they've been resilient. They just keep coming back. They played extremely hard,” Malzahn said. “There was a lot of positive energy out there. It was good to win it the way we did.”
