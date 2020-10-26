'Time to make plays': Resiliency late becoming trademark for Auburn with Bo Nix

Ever since his collegiate debut last season against Oregon, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has made a habit of having the Tigers in the hunt late with the game up for grabs.
While it’s taken more than just the sophomore to help Auburn handle those big moments, Saturday was another example of the Tigers being in position to win and Nix and his teammates following through.
Nix’s 58-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams lifted the Tigers to a dramatic 35-28 victory over Ole Miss and only added to the growing list of big moments Auburn has encountered with Nix behind center. In the last two seasons, Auburn has played in 10 games that were decided by eight points or less, with the Tigers winning six of them.
Nix has now led four go-ahead scoring drives in the fourth quarter that have proven to put the Tigers over the top. In his opinion, that sustained success in crunch time is a product of the belief he and his teammates have in each other.
“We're just extremely confident. At the end of the day, we know what we're going to get out of each other. I think it speaks volumes to our coaching staff and our offense as a whole. At the end of the day, we're going to get the ball in our hands, and it's time to make plays,” said Nix, who was 3-for-4 for 82 yards and one touchdown on the final drive. “We know that we're the only team that's capable of stopping ourselves.
“We kind of showed today that whenever we put things together and execute, we move the ball well. There at the end, we needed someone to make a play, and sure enough, we made it.”
Nix, receiver Seth Williams and the rest of the offense undoubtedly deserve the credit of coming through on the final drive to upend Ole Miss late. But plenty of credit also goes to a beat-up Auburn defense, which made the Nix-to-Williams score possible in the first place.
The Auburn defense got must-have stops in the fourth quarter against Arkansas and South Carolina, and the unit faced almost the exact same challenge Saturday against an Ole Miss team that wasted little time in showing off its firepower this season. The Tigers were in desperation mode after punting the ball back to the Rebels with 4:50 left in the game, but rather than panic Auburn’s defenders stepped up.
After linebacker Zakoby McClain stuffed Ole Miss running back Snoop Connor for no gain to open the drive, cornerback Roger McCreary came crashing in and took down quarterback John Rhys Plumlee for a five-yard loss. The Rebels did their best to convert on 3rd-and-15 but could only get so far thanks to McClain, who teamed up with safety Smoke Monday to bring down receiver Dontario Drummond five yards short of the line to gain.
“That was a huge series in the game. What is that? Two weeks in a row, possibly three that they've done that at the end, so I thought that was very good,” Malzahn said.
The Rebels appeared to contemplate going for it on fourth down but decided against it, likely due to the way their defense held Nix and company in check on the previous drive. That, as it turned out, quickly proved to be a miscalculation.
Saturday saw Auburn battle back and forth with a dangerous Ole Miss team, and even after a tough loss last week Nix and his teammates stepped up in crunch time. While there remains room for improvement across the board, their performance against the Rebels once again demonstrated that the Tigers won’t flinch with the game on the line.
“It went down to the very end. That's just the way this year is going,” Malzahn said. “We [had] an extremely tough week last week, and our guys held it together. They fought, and this will be some good momentum for us moving forward with the way we won.”
