'Time to make plays': Resiliency late becoming trademark for Auburn with Bo Nix

Ever since his collegiate debut last season against Oregon, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has made a habit of having the Tigers in the hunt late with the game up for grabs.

While it’s taken more than just the sophomore to help Auburn handle those big moments, Saturday was another example of the Tigers being in position to win and Nix and his teammates following through.

Nix’s 58-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams lifted the Tigers to a dramatic 35-28 victory over Ole Miss and only added to the growing list of big moments Auburn has encountered with Nix behind center. In the last two seasons, Auburn has played in 10 games that were decided by eight points or less, with the Tigers winning six of them.

Nix has now led four go-ahead scoring drives in the fourth quarter that have proven to put the Tigers over the top. In his opinion, that sustained success in crunch time is a product of the belief he and his teammates have in each other.