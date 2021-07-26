‘Time to show out’: Auburn’s Sunisa Lee puts pressure behind her on way to Olympics team final

Jordan Chiles fell twice on beam, bending over devastated after.

Yes, Sunday at qualifying there was no medal to win, yet everything to lose, as Team USA scrimmaged with each other over spots in the individual event finals.

“I feel like prelims in any competition — World Championships or an Olympic Games — prelims, since it’s the most important to try to qualify in everything, it’s the most nerve-wracking,” Biles said on NBC.

Now, the team’s on one heartbeat.

“It’s definitely super crazy,” Lee said to NBC after qualifying. “This meet was probably the most nerve-wracking I’ve ever been in. It is probably the most important competition of the Olympics, I feel like. It was just super nerve-wracking.

“But having them by my side was very great,” she said, turning to her Team USA teammates.

In the team final, that’s all that matters.

Lee will compete on bars and beam in the team final. Each team will compete three gymnasts on each event with all three scores counting. No scores will be dropped. Biles will compete on all four events for Team USA, as will the steady Grace McCallum. Chiles will compete on vault and floor.