‘Time under tension’ pays off as Auburn women’s tennis hosts NCAA Tournament

Selin Ovunc remembers all the sweat she’s poured out onto the court at Yarbrough. From the sweltering summer to the winter workouts in cold, biting wind, she says third-year head coach Caroline Lilley has pushed the players through practices that are as rigorous as they are strictly structured. ‘Time under tension,’ Lilley calls it, and with every swing of the racket, that swing gets more precise.

But something interesting happened to Ovunc somewhere between weights and recovery and chasing the countless tennis balls hit her way: Somewhere along the line, Ovunc says, she learned a little more about herself.

And through all that work and some of that self-discovery, the Auburn women’s tennis team has put itself in position to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament this weekend there at the Yarbrough Tennis Center in Auburn.

Auburn plays Jackson State in the first round of the national tournament Friday at 1 p.m. The winner will advance to the second-round match noon Saturday against Friday’s winner between Memphis and Georgia Tech.

The Tigers enter the postseason after their highest-ever placing in the SEC regular-season standings, hosting as an NCAA Tournament site for only the third time ever.

“I just like to go out there and play free and have fun,” Ovunc said this week — admitting that’s something she didn’t always know about herself. The junior from Turkey is Auburn’s best-ranked player, having earned placing in both singles and doubles at the individual national tournament later this postseason, and with her loose style of play she has helped Auburn roar to a 20-5 record this season and an 11-2 mark in SEC play, good for a second-place finish in the conference.

“When I go out there and I think about the things I need to do, I don’t really react well to that,” Ovunc said. “I used to tell myself, ‘I’m going to win this match. I’m going to go out there and I’m going to win that match,’” she recalled with an intense tone. Then she relaxed her shoulders.

“And now, I started telling myself, ‘I’m going to go out there, I’m going to perform, I’m going to give it 100-percent of whatever I can do, and then I’m going to own it afterward, no matter what happens.’ Because if I put myself under that pressure, I don’t really react well to it, and I’m glad that I got to know myself better this year.”

Ovunc has a 10-11 record this season as Auburn’s No. 1. While it’s a sub-.500 record, it means she has picked up 10 wins in matches against the opposing program’s top ace — and she has occupied those top opponents to allow for teammate Ariana Arseneault to go 15-6 against No. 2s and for Carolyn Ansari to go 16-4 against No. 3s.

Ovunc and Arseneault will be together as a doubles team at the individual national tournament. They went 9-1 together this season in SEC play. The national tournament begins May 23 in Champaign, Illinois.

First, though, is the team tournament, where team points are picked up by winning two of three doubles matches or by winning any of the six singles matches at the meet. The first team to win four points out of the seven available wins as a team and advances.

Ovunc will be one of the Tigers looking to help secure the doubles point and to pick up a point in her own singles match — and she’ll do it playing differently than even her own coach would.

“Everyone has a different level of tension,” Lilley explained. “From zero to 10, I might play really well at a seven or eight. Selin’s going to play really well at a three or a four. That’s the sport of tennis,” she shrugged.

“As much as this is a team sport in college, it’s also super individual. We always tell them, be yourself and trust your stuff. You have to be true to who you are.”

That’s how the Tigers have taken their leap this season: Coming together as a team, but embracing their differences as individuals.

“That’s what Coach says, always: ‘You’ve got to trust yourself, man! You’ve got to trust yourself!’” Ovunc smiled. “That’s what I’m going to do.”

Trusting themselves — and trusting all that work they put in at practice — the Tigers enter the NCAA Tournament just trying to be the Tigers.

WEATHER FORECAST

Inclement weather Friday could move the first-round matches indoors at the Yarbrough Tennis Center.

The matches should begin as scheduled even if moved indoors.

Admission for fans is free for all matches, indoors or out.

Lilley said the Tigers will be prepared to play at their best no matter where.

“Obviously with rain, you’ll increase humidity, the balls will get bigger, the balls will slow down a little bit,” Lilley said. “It looks like Saturday won’t be as humid, a little bit warm, so then the balls are going to come through the court. The good thing for us is we’ve had great results inside and we’ve have great results outside.”

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

Jackson State and Memphis both enter after having won their respective conference tournament championships.

Jackson State, Auburn’s opponent Friday, won the SWAC Tournament and is 17-6.

The only meeting between the two programs came in 2019 when Auburn swept a doubleheader.

Auburn hosts as the No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia Tech enters with the No. 33 national seed. Jackson State and Memphis won automatic qualifier berths from their conferences. Memphis won the American Athletic Conference tournament title.

The advancing team out of the weekend will advance to super regionals next weekend in the tournament’s round of 16. The advancing eight teams will then compete for the national championship May 20-23 in Champaign, Illinois. Ovunc and Arseneault will then compete there in the individual brackets following the completion of the team tournament.

