TJ Finley says Cam Newton has called him, offered guidance during his first year at Auburn

TJ Finley has plenty of support heading into his first start as Auburn’s quarterback.

One of his supporters is one of his childhood heroes.

Former Auburn quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton called Finley last week and has offered a guiding voice for the first-year Tiger on the way into his first start with Auburn at South Carolina on Saturday.

The pair spoke on the phone after Finley’s heroics against Georgia State and they spoke again last week.

“He’s one of the most inspirational people in my life,” Finley said Wednesday. “I’ve looked up to him since I was a little kid.

“To say that he’s reaching out to me as a little brother and helping me throughout my path of college football, it means a lot to me.”

Finley shared on Wednesday that Newton called him shortly before Newton’s signing with the Carolina Panthers last week and the pair went through a devotional together during the conversation.

“I don’t want to say the things that he told me, but, it was a lot of stuff talked about — I’m lowkey getting emotional about it right now because the things we talked about came to fruition,” Finley said.