For the first time in nearly half a year, TJ Finley took the field for the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

In his first appearance since a handful of snaps in Auburn’s loss to Ole Miss in October, Finley was one of three quarterbacks to log snaps in the program’s A-Day spring game, which ended in a 24-24 tie in the pouring rain at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Finley, who finished 1-of-4 passing, spoke to the media for the first time in months, and a lot had happened since then. After suffering an injury against Penn State, three weeks into the 2022 season, the former LSU Tiger lost his starting quarterback job to Robby Ashford, who guided the offense for the remainder of the season.

Then, following Bryan Harsin’s firing Oct. 31, it was reported that Finley was taking a leave of absence from the program, as he didn’t travel with Auburn to its game against Mississippi State on Nov. 5. Despite having a new head coach, as well as a month-long portal window coming and going, Finley stuck around the program, competed in Auburn’s spring practice quarterback battle, and he’s on pace to graduate at semester’s end.

“It’s just about competing, bettering ourselves in each aspect of the game — mentally, physically,” Finley said. “Anywhere in the country, guys are competing at each and every school. It’s always good to compete. You need competition to bring the best out of you each and every day, and I think we’re all responding to it well.”

Finley’s position group is one that’s received public criticism from first-year Auburn coach Hugh Freeze throughout the spring, as it has worked through the growing pains of learning a new offensive system that’s in its infancy.

“I feel better than I did 15 practices ago,” Freeze said of his quarterback room. “I really think that from this point now until the end of fall camp, there’s so much that needs to happen for somebody to solidify being the guy. And I think all have improved. I think all are still inconsistent with some things.”

Now heading into what would be his third fall at Auburn, Finley has played in 13 games as a Tiger. After transferring from LSU, he played in 10 games in 2021, eventually taking over the starting spot after former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix suffered a season-ending injury.

That 2021 season saw Finley complete 54.7% of his passes for 827 yards and six touchdowns. He was named the team’s starter heading into 2022, and in his first three games, he completed 62.3% of his throws, but had 431 yards and tossed more interceptions than touchdowns.

With Finley, Ashford, and Geriner being Auburn’s only rostered scholarship quarterbacks, Freeze hasn’t been coy about his willingness to add another player to the group. Should Freeze make a move when the portal opens on April 15, Finley expressed Saturday that he’s unsure of whether he’d remain on the Plains or look for other opportunities.

“I won’t know until they bring one (a portal quarterback) in,” Finley said. “I’ll have to have a conversation with Coach Freeze, but he’s said it multiple times — it’s up in the air whether he wants to or not. That’s his personal choice or decision.

“Like I said, I’m going to compete, and if I’m not the best guy, I can,” Finley said, “you know, if I’m not the best guy, I’m going to compete. I’m going to compete.”