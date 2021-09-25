TJ Finley's fourth-down touchdown pass to Shedrick Jackson lifts Auburn past Georgia State

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the Auburn offense still stagnant well into the third quarter, the Tigers’ special teams came through with a momentum-shifting moment.

After the Tigers’ defense forced a three-and-out, Auburn wide receiver Caylin Newton rushed the Panthers’ punt and got a hand on the football, which sent it careening toward the end zone. Barton Lester – who scored on a blocked punt against Arkansas last October – raced to the ball and recovered it in the end zone to help cut Georgia State’s lead to 24-19 with 4:44 left in the third quarter.

“I didn’t know if they were going to block down or block out,” Newton said. “I didn’t know if the shield was going to recognize me or peel off for me. I just went full speed and expect to make the play, and I made the play.”

The blocked punt came after the first of what proved to be four consecutive three-and-outs forced by the Auburn defense, which only gave up 85 yards of offense in the second half after struggling mightily to open the game.

Saturday’s first half saw the Tigers fail to capitalize in several big moments while the Panthers (1-3, 0-0 SBC) pounced on nearly every opportunity.