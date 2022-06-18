‘To hell and back’: Back-from-the-dead Ole Miss makes unprecedented College World Series appearance

OMAHA, Neb. — Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco didn’t waste time explaining his team’s situation.

“I think most of you know our story,” Bianco said to start a Thursday press conference. “It’s been a great story.”

Bianco squad started the year a top-five team before floundering with a series sweep by No. 1 Tennessee. The Rebels sunk to 8-14 in Southeastern Conference play before chipping away to finish 14-16 in conference and eeking out an NCAA Tournament appearance.

“We’ve kind of been to hell and back,” Bianco said.

Since its selection, Ole Miss has cruised through the NCAA Tournament, sweeping the Coral Gables Regional, including a 22-6 win over Arizona, to advance to the Hattiesburg Super Regional, where it shut out Southern Miss in back-to-back contest to advance to this week’s College World Series. Now the Rebels will look to cotinue their postseason streak against Auburn at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“I’ve been there for 21 of those,” Bianco said of Ole Miss’ selection. “And 18 times our name was called. I don’t remember of those 18 times ever seeing that type of emotion from our team. Obviously there’s been years where we’ve been the national seed or host site and we knew we were getting in, but even the times where maybe it was close or weren’t quite sure.”

The Rebels have out-scored their opponents this postseason 46-11 and, aside from a 2-1 win against Miami, have won every game of tournament play by at least three runs.

During the regular season, Ole Miss won six consecutive SEC games, as well as a road game against then-No. 11 Southern Miss, during their turnaround. Bianco gave a lot of credit to team captain and first baseman Tim Elko for the tide of late success.

A senior, Elko leads this year’s Ole Miss team with 22 home runs and 71 RBI.

“Didn’t point fingers, didn’t try to do too much,” Elko said of Ole Miss’ turnaround. “Just really tried to keep believing in ourselves and know that we are one of the best teams in the country. We’ve got to just go out there play better. So we were able to do that and got on a roll and now we’re here.”

Bianco also said the Rebels’ starting pitching had figured itself out since the start of the skid, which has been perhaps the team’s biggest improvement.

Hunter Elliott and Dylan DeLucia, who will start Saturday against Auburn, have been Ole Miss’ marquee starters. Elliott is the Rebels’ only pitcher with more than 10 recorded appearances to have a sub-3.00 earned-run average, and he and DeLucia have combined for 180 of their team’s 618 strikeouts, with 92 and 88 strikeouts, respectively.

