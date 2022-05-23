TO THE ELITE EIGHT: Auburn women’s golf advances to match play at NCAA Championship

Megan Schofill drained an eagle on No. 18 to slam the door, and the Auburn women’s golf team advanced to match play with a strong finish Monday at the NCAA Championship tournament.

While Schofill eagled, Mychael O’Berry, Kaleigh Telfer and Elina Sinz all dropped birdies on No. 18 as Auburn held off the field and finished well above the cut line in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Auburn will go head-to-head with UCLA in match play in the national championship quarterfinals on Tuesday on Golf Channel.

“It’s just a lot of heart,” Auburn head coach Melissa Luellen said of the team advancing.

Teams tee off Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Auburn is the No. 5 seed in the match play bracket, while UCLA is the No. 4 seed. The winner will advance to play the winner of top-seeded Stanford and eighth-seeded Georgia later Tuesday in the semifinal round.

Auburn entered Monday’s final round of stroke play in fifth place, 21 strokes behind tournament leader Stanford but seven strokes ahead of the ninth-place team, looking to stay above that cut line.

Schofill and Sinz fired Auburn’s low rounds for the day, with Schofill going one-under with a 71 and Sinz carding a two-under 70. Schofill hit a birdie on No. 16 as she charged down the stretch. O’Berry finished with back-to-back birdies on No. 17 and No. 18.

O’Berry and Telfer are both fifth-year seniors, along with Julie McCarthy.

“By having the three seniors back, there’s a reason why they came back,” Luellen said. “They came back, so they could be back here and have another chance. They’re kind of the heart and soul of our team.”

Auburn as a team fired a 290, matching its best round of the tournament, also carded Saturday on the second 18.

Auburn as a team carded a 296 in the opening round, then shot a 290 and then bounced back from a third-round 299 with Monday’s 290. Sinz’s two-under 70 matched Schofill’s 70 on Saturday as Auburn’s best round of stroke play.

Auburn is advancing to match play for the third straight NCAA Championship. The Tigers sealed the deal with that five-under No. 18. Anna Foster hit par to go along with the three birdies and eagle.

“They drove it so well to give them a chance to go for the green in two, and then it was just a perfect little right-to-left helping wind,” Luellen said. “The front pin wasn’t even really that scary. They just had to step up and hit a good shot, and they all did.”

In match play, five Auburn golfers will play head-to-head against five UCLA golfers, with each winner earning their team a point. The team with the most points will advance to the national semifinals.

“The camaraderie within the team is great,” Luellen said. “They really enjoy each other and play for each other, and there’s no selfishness. You can see our scores, it was a true team effort, so just very proud of them.”

