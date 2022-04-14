TO THE FINAL FOUR!: Unbelievable Auburn makes NCAA Championship final

FORT WORTH, Texas — The soaring Tigers have done it again.

The high-flying Auburn gymnastics team is going to the Final Four.

In sensational style, Auburn roared to the championship round of the gymnastics postseason Thursday, upsetting defending national champion Michigan in the semifinal quad meet.

Auburn scored a 197.8375.

Florida scored a semifinal-best 197.9750. Auburn and Florida advance to the national final on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Dickies Arena.

Auburn advances to the Final Four for the first time ever. Auburn will finish the NCAA postseason fourth or better for the first time ever.

These amazing Tigers are going all the way to the final meet.

Star freshman Suni Lee was rock solid on beam, sensational senior Derrian Gobourne was dazzling on floor, and Auburn surged into the quad lead the end of the second rotation, ahead of two heavily favored teams in Florida and Michigan.

Auburn was strong again on vault, then on bars, Gobourne and Lee helped slam the door closed on Michigan with two 9.9-plus scores.

Auburn and Florida will join Oklahoma and Utah in the national final.

The Tigers and Gators advanced while Missouri was eliminated after scoring a 197.2000 and Michigan was eliminated with a 196.2875.

