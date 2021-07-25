TO THE FINALS: Auburn’s Sunisa Lee makes magic in qualifying, earns team top two in all-around

Sunisa Lee made magic again.
The Auburn gymnastics signee soared on bars then nailed the beam on Sunday in Tokyo, coming back in the final rotation to take one of Team USA’s two bids to the all-around finals.
Lee surged up the all-around standings late in the round, scoring a stellar 15.200 on bars then dropping a cool and collected 14.200 in the pressure cooker on beam.
Through three of five rounds of qualifying, Lee holds the second-highest all-around score at the Olympics behind only teammate Simone Biles. She is a certain lock to make the individual all-around final.
Lee is also a virtual lock to make the event finals on both bars and beam. The top 24 in qualifying make the all-around final and the top eight in each event make the event finals.
It’ll be official later Sunday when qualifying finishes.
Lee and Team USA are also certain locks to make the team finals set for July 27. The all-around final is set for July 29. The bars event final is set for Aug. 1 and the beam event final is set for Aug. 2. There, Lee will go for the medal stand.
Lee opened qualifying with a 13.433 in the first rotation on floor, on what was Sunday afternoon in Tokyo and 1:10 a.m. Central Time in the U.S. After scoring a 14.333 in the second rotation on vault, she sat in last among Team USA members in the all-around, knowing only the top two scorers from each country are allowed to make the final, and that team ace Simone Biles was sure to take one of those spots.
That’s when Lee dazzled again, coming up clutch just like she did at the U.S. Team Trials in June.
She was fantastic on bars throwing what’s heralded as the most difficult routine in the world. Even with a missed rotation, she scored that 15.200 — the best score thrown in qualifying to that point, better than any of her Team USA teammates and better than any of the Russians by more than two 10ths.
Going into the final rotation on beam, Lee trailed individual Jade Carey for the second-place spot behind Biles in the all-around standings on Team USA, but on the big stage, she shined.
She even bested Biles on beam for the second straight time.
Lee finished her round of qualification in second in the all-around at the Olympics with a score of 57.166. She was first on bars with a 15.200, ahead of second-place Anastasiia Iliankova from Russia (14.966). She is third on beam with a 14.200 behind China’s Chenchen Guan (14.933) and Xijing Tang (14.333)
Team USA is second in qualifying behind Russia with a score of 170.562 to Russia’s score of 171.629. China is third with a 166.863.
NBC will air a replay of qualifying action in primetime on tape delay at 6:30 p.m. Central Time Sunday.
Next, Lee will put individual event aspirations aside to try to win team gold Tuesday, in an epic showdown with the Russians.