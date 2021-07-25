TO THE FINALS: Auburn’s Sunisa Lee makes magic in qualifying, earns team top two in all-around

Sunisa Lee made magic again.

The Auburn gymnastics signee soared on bars then nailed the beam on Sunday in Tokyo, coming back in the final rotation to take one of Team USA’s two bids to the all-around finals.

Lee surged up the all-around standings late in the round, scoring a stellar 15.200 on bars then dropping a cool and collected 14.200 in the pressure cooker on beam.

Through three of five rounds of qualifying, Lee holds the second-highest all-around score at the Olympics behind only teammate Simone Biles. She is a certain lock to make the individual all-around final.

Lee is also a virtual lock to make the event finals on both bars and beam. The top 24 in qualifying make the all-around final and the top eight in each event make the event finals.

It’ll be official later Sunday when qualifying finishes.

Lee and Team USA are also certain locks to make the team finals set for July 27. The all-around final is set for July 29. The bars event final is set for Aug. 1 and the beam event final is set for Aug. 2. There, Lee will go for the medal stand.