The Auburn softball team is in the SEC’s Final Four.

The Tigers battled back to beat Ole Miss in an 8-7 in a comeback on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. Auburn trailed by as many as four runs at 6-2 in the early stages and trailed 7-5 in the bottom of the fifth inning before Icess Tresvik launched a two-run homer to tie it up, then a RBI single by Rose Roach later in the inning put Auburn ahead.

In the top of the seventh, ace Maddie Penta got out of a bases-loaded jam to punch Auburn’s ticket to the semifinals.

Auburn, the No. 3 seed, advances to play in the tournament semifinals Friday against the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 2 seed Georgia and No. 10 seed South Carolina.

The top of the seventh was not without its drama. With one out and a runner on, Ole Miss sent a double off the wall to put two runners in scoring position on second and third. Penta threw four balls to load the bases and get a force out at every base. In the ensuing at-bat, an Ole Miss batter was hit by a Penta pitch, at first sending the runner from third home to tie the run, but video review confirmed the batter leaned into the pitch and she was sent back into the batter’s box. Penta trailed 3-0 in the count before battling back to get the out. Penta started the game, was pulled, then came back into the game in relief to seal the win.

Auburn is now 40-16 overall, entering the postseason after the team’s best regular season under head coach Mickey Dean. Auburn earned a top-three finish in the nation’s toughest softball conference, winning 15 SEC games during the regular season. Auburn sits on the bubble as far as hosting an NCAA Regional.