TO THE SWEET 16: Auburn women’s tennis comes back for dramatic win over Georgia Tech

With all eyes on her, Yu Chen chased it down.

The meeting had come down to Chen’s racket — the senior trying to close out Auburn’s furious comeback rally. Tracking a long shot dropping into the corner, Chen moved deeper and swung big on a hop.

Her crosscourt shot hit its mark. When Georgia Tech tried to pushed it up the line, the ball thumped into the net. The Tigers celebrated as soon as they heard the sound.

How sweet it is.

The Auburn women’s tennis team rushed the court to jump for joy with Cheng after her deciding win, and the Tigers topped Georgia Tech 4-3 Saturday to advance to the super-regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn battled back from down 3-1 to make it to the Sweet 16 of tennis.

“I’m really proud of them,” Auburn head coach Caroline Lilley said after the comeback.

Auburn will play at third-seeded Texas next Friday in Austin.

Chen defeated Georgia Tech’s Rosie Garcia Gross 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 to seal it on Saturday. For the last three games of Chen’s match, all the day’s other matches had been completed, sending every teammate, every fan and every official to Court 5 to watch Chen and Garcia Gross play with the Tigers and Yellow Jackets tied 3-3.

Chen delivered, building a 4-1 lead in her third set, then regrouping after Garcia Gross cut it to 4-3. Chen delivered on serve to go up 5-3, then after Garcia Gross held serve to make it 5-4, Chen served for the win.

“Everyone cheering for me, my teammates beside me and cheering so loud — every time I feel a little nervous, they were supporting, and I know I have to get this for my team, but at the same time I can also play free because there is so much trust between each other,” Chen said. “The fans were really amazing, cheering for me so loud.”

Georgia Tech won the doubles point to start the meeting, putting the Tigers in a hole early. By the time Auburn’s ace Selin Ovunc went down to Georgia Tech’s ace Carol Lee in three sets on Court 1, Georgia Tech had gone up 3-1 in the best-of-seven. There were three matches left ongoing, and Auburn had to win them all to advance.

But that’s when the Tigers triumphed: First Carolyn Ansari won her match with a tiebreaker in the second set, then Georgie Axon won in the third set the next court over, to set the stage for Chen’s close-out.

“Really proud. I mean, Georgia Tech came out and punched us in the face,” Lilley said. “I thought we were really nervous to start the doubles, which was a little uncharacteristic of us. I thought we’ve played some really good doubles all year. So, to respond in singles the way that we did was exceptional.

“I’m really proud of all of them. Whether they won or lost their singles, they put themselves in the position to make their match long, to make their match physical, and to earn opportunities, and that’s what we asked them to do.”

Chen and Axon are both seniors, rising to the occasion for their team in the late stages.

It’s not often that meetings come down to a climactic final match like that, and it’s only happened for Chen a couple times in her college career. Lilley said in her quick whispers with Chen between points late, she was mostly talking to her about serve placement. With the right two-ball patterns, Lilley figured, Chen could settle into the point and she was playing well on longer rallies — like the game-winning point. Both players were sending shots into the middle of the court from around the baseline when Yu chose to strike a return with an angle forehanded to the left. Garcia Gross sent her return back on an even sharper angle, dropping a well-placed ball close to the corner.

But Chen got there and sent it back crosscourt, and Garcia Gross went into the net when she tried to change the angle again.

Lilley said Chen was in a similar position earlier this season at ITA team indoors against Ohio State. In a 4-3 loss, Chen led 5-1 in the third set of her deciding match and ultimately lost.

“I told her after that match, ‘It will come down to you again this year. I know it, and I don’t know when, but it will come down to you and you will embrace your moment,’” Lilley said.

“At the end of the day I felt like we trusted our stuff and we trusted our team, and we knew even down 3-1 in the match that we still put ourselves in a great position to play the style of tennis we wanted and to execute under pressure as well,” she also added.

For Chen, it was redemption and also a chance to go full circle: The other time she remembered a match coming down to her racket was also against Georgia Tech when she was a freshman.

“It’s a totally different experience,” Chen said. “It reminded me of my freshman year. My freshman year I also clinched a Georgia Tech match. It’s really nice to close out my Auburn home matches with a clinch against Georgia Tech. They’re a really good team and it just means a lot.”

Auburn 4, Georgia Tech 3

Singles

1. No. 22 Carol Lee (GT) def. No. 34 Selin Ovunc (AU), 1-6, 6-2, 6-3

2. No. 75 Ariana Arseneault (AU) def. Ava Hrastar (GT), 7-5, 6-2

3. No. 114 Carolyn Ansari (AU) def. No. 90 Kylie Bilchev (GT), 6-4, 7-6 (6)

4. Georgie Axon (AU) def. Mahak Jain (GT), 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

5. Yu Chen (AU) def. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT), 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

6. Gia Cohen (GT) def. Adeline Flach (AU), 6-0, 3-6, 6-4

Order of finish: 2, 6, 1, 3, 4, 5

Doubles

1. No. 9 Ovunc/Arseneault (AU) vs. No. 4 Lee/Sharabura (GT), 5-5 unfinished

2. No. 36 Bilchev/Hrastar (GT) def. Axon/Flach (AU), 6-0

3. Cohen/Marsh (GT) def. Meredith/Ansari (AU), 6-4

Order of finish: 2, 3

