TO THE TOURNAMENT: Auburn volleyball makes second-ever NCAA Tournament

The Auburn volleyball Tigers have made their mark.

Under head coach Brent Crouch, Auburn is headed to the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in program history.

Auburn was announced to be part of the field during the NCAA Tournament’s selection show on Sunday night.

Auburn will play Creighton in the first round of the tournament at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in Omaha, Neb.

With six freshmen starting, the Tigers have roared to a 21-8 record.

“It just means the world,” freshman middle blocker Kendal Kemp said. “To go out there with my best friends, playing the game we love, we’ve got one more shot to end on a high note for our freshman season and I’m really excited.”

Kemp was among three of Auburn’s freshmen to be named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team. Star hitter Akasha Anderson earned All-SEC honors. While Crouch is in his third season, these freshmen were the first recruiting class Crouch could contact as early as possible by NCAA rules.

“The selection means we’re on track,” Crouch said. “This is my third year here and this is what we were aiming for this year or next year. And to get it on the front end in year three with this freshman class that I recruited three months after getting hired is special. It means we’re on track and it means there are good things in store for us this year and for years to come.”

Anderson and the Tigers are glad to see that plan on schedule — or even ahead of schedule.

“I remember thinking about it two years ago before I committed and being like, ‘that’s so far away,’” Anderson said. “This is crazy. It’s all going into action, especially it’s happening in our freshman year. It’s been a historic season already but to also make the tournament, I’m going to be able to look back on my freshman year and it’s gonna be really cool.”

Broadcast information for the game against Creighton is still to be determined.

“They’re an excellent team, extremely well coached. They’ve been in the tournament for years as an established program. They’re going to be confident and they’re going to be calm… They’re going to have a great crowd, just one of the great environments to play in and I know it’ll be a packed house. I like our chances to compete at a high level.”

In 2010, Auburn swept Missouri State in the first round before falling to then-No. 3 Nebraska in Lincoln.