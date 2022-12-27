Todd Golden returns to the Plains as Auburn faces Florida in SEC opener

Todd Golden and his family will be at the Pearls’ for dinner Tuesday night.

Golden’s wife, Megan York, and their two kids, Madison and Jacob — three-fourths of the first family of Florida men’s basketball — are a lock for the meal, Auburn assistant coach Steven Pearl said Tuesday, but the Gators head coach said he’d be a “game time decision.”

“It'll be interesting,” Steven Pearl said. “I told my wife, I was like, ‘Get the red wine ready just in case Coach Golden does come over,’ because we're gonna try and get some of the gameplan out of him as best we possibly can.”

As No. 20 Auburn and Florida prepare to tip off Southeastern Conference play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Neville Arena, Pearl put Golden in a small category Tuesday, saying he’s maybe the only coach in the country he’d be comfortable sharing a meal with the night before their teams face off.

“Obviously, I'm cheering for him every game of his career until tomorrow night,” Steven Pearl said. “Always been his biggest fan. When he was at San Francisco, I'd stay up late to watch his games when he was at San Francisco. Always been a huge fan from afar, obviously we worked together for a couple years. So this one's tough. He's family. He's like a brother to me. He's like a son to (Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl).

“So, it's difficult, but at the end of the day, once we step in that rectangle, we're going to try and get the win and do everything we can.”

With Golden making his head coaching debut at Neville Arena, the ties to both Auburn and the Pearl family are deep. Before he began coaching, Golden played for the eldest Pearl, alongside Steven, on the USA Open Team in the Maccabiah Games in 2009.

Golden spent his first year coaching at Columbia in 2013, but the following year, Bruce Pearl was hired at Auburn and Golden landed his first role as a high-major basketball assistant.

“When he got into coaching and was done playing professionally, he called me and asked me ‘What do you think about this profession?’” Bruce Pearl said of Golden Tuesday. “Just like my son, I tried to talk him out of it. I said ‘you’re way too smart for this. You’re bright. Go do something else.’”

Following two seasons in Auburn, Golden landed his eventual first head coach job at the University of San Francisco. He spent six seasons in the Bay Area, first as the Dons associate head coach, then as head coach from 2019-22. He led them to a 57-36 record as head coach before taking the Florida head coach position this offseason.

“We look at Florida as one of the best college basketball jobs in the country,” Steven Pearl said. “For (Golden), at such a young age, to get that job it is really cool as a friend and fan of his so, obviously, I was incredibly happy for him and his family to have the opportunity to come into the league.”

Golden’s Gators haven’t had a blazing start, but they sit at 7-5 ahead of conference play, and they’ve had a loaded slate, with all five of their losses coming against Quad One competition, including currently ranked squads in Xavier, West Virginia and UConn. But Florida’s early losses don’t make Wednesday’s matchup any less important in the eldest Pearl’s eyes.

“I look at the Florida matchup and we were picked basically fifth in the league, mostly,” Bruce Pearl said. “Florida was picked between fifth and seventh. So this is an important game because I do think that Florida will be a team that will compete for the top five or six spots in our league, and so will we. It’s an important game, but I guess they’re all important. It’s going to be quite a grind.”